Pronouncement took place after the Democrats lost the majority in the House; she was the first woman to hold the position

The Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, announced this Thursday (17.Nov.2022) that he will step down from the Chamber of Deputies. The speech took place after the Democratic Party, biden and Pelosi, lost most of the House. Republicans won the necessary 218 seats, while Democrats won 210. She will leave the presidency on January 3, 2023, aged 82, at the end of her term.

“I will not run for re-election in the next Congress. For me, the time has come for the new generation to lead the Democratic Convention that I respect so much.”he stated.

Nancy Pelosi was the 1st woman to assume the presidency of the US House, in 2007. She stayed in office until 2011 and then returned in 2019. Pelosi is also the speaker of the House, a position held by the acting president.

During his speech this Thursday (October 17), he recalled his accomplishments during his mandates, such as investments in sustainable energy during the mandate of George W. Bush in the presidency, reform of the health system with the former president Barack Obama and fighting climate change with current US President Joe Biden.

Pelosi also stressed the importance of the constitution and democracy. 🇧🇷American democracy is majestic, but it is fragile. Many of us here have witnessed our fragility firsthand, tragically in this Chamber. And therefore democracy must always be defended against forces that wish to harm it.” said.

In October, the husband of US House Speaker Paul Pelosi was assaulted after a break-in at the couple’s home. At the time, the chief of police who investigated the case stated🇧🇷 “This was not a random act. It was intentional. And it’s wrong”🇧🇷