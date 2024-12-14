The former president of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi suffered an “injury” this Friday for which she was admitted to a hospital in Luxembourg. There he was after attending as part of a bipartisan delegation to go to the ceremony for the 80th anniversary of the Allied victory in the Battle of the Bulge.

Pelosi has been admitted “to be evaluated” by a medical team that is providing her with “excellent treatment,” according to her spokesperson, Ian Krager. Thus, he has confirmed that what was once the third highest authority in the United States “is still working.” although you will not be able to participate in the rest of the activities of the trip.

“He conveys his thanks and praise to our veterans and his gratitude to the people of Luxembourg and Bastogne for their service in World War II and their role in bringing peace to Europe,” Krager stressed in a statement on the official website of Pelosi. “He hopes to return home to the United States soon,” he stressed.

Later, sources familiar with the matter informed ‘The New York Times’ that Pelosi could have broken her hip after suffering a hard fall when she tripped on the stairs of the Grand Ducal Palace, the official residence of the Duke of Luxembourg. Pelosi’s team has ruled out commenting on the matter.









Pelosi, 84, has been a Democratic congressman since 1987 and served for almost two decades his party’s leadership in the House of Representativesuntil his resignation in January of last year. During this stage she has become president of the chamber on up to two occasions, between 2007 and 2011, and from 2019 to 2023.

This incident by Pelosi occurs just a few days after the still Republican leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, another historic 82-year-old US congressman, also suffered a fall during an act in the exercise of his duties and sprained his wrist. in addition to suffering “a small cut on the face.”