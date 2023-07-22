That of Nancy Holt is one of the most flagrant cases of the “active elimination” of women artists that the historian Griselda Pollock has been denouncing for decades. Not that she has been assigned a residual place in the official history of the land art and conceptual art, of which it was a pioneer in the 1960s and 1970s, but until a few years ago it did not occupy any; the public knows James Turrell and Christo, but in a few cases also her. If Holt was known, it was, above all, as the wife of Robert Smithson, whose work became popular, in part, thanks to the videos she shot of her interventions in the natural landscape. For example, that of his mythical Spiral Jettyin addition to concluding his unfinished project Yellow Rampto publish his theoretical writings and to exercise custody of his archive.

In 1970, Smithson said this: “Now it’s Nancy’s turn. My job will be to help her.” He did not give him time: the artist died three years later, at 35, in a plane crash. As so often happens, Holt’s recognition comes at the wrong time, five decades later and almost a full one since his death in 2014. Four years later, the Day Art Foundationowner of the great works of the art schools with which Holt was associated, bought one of his earthworks, the first signed by a woman that the institution acquired. The Smithsonian also obtained 50,000 documents linked to her work, which reflect the obsessive rigor of the previous studies of this artist born in 1938, trained as a biologist and a first (aborted) attempt at a career in Harper’s Bazaar.

Nancy Holt installs one of her ‘locators’, which were used to observe almost invisible points in an urban or natural landscape, in Montana in 1972. © Holt / Smithson Foundation / ARS, NY and VEGAP, Barcelona

A new exhibition, just inaugurated at the Macba in Barcelona, ​​adds to this cycle of recognition. It is the largest European retrospective dedicated to him to date and constitutes a resounding attempt to put an end to the invisibility of which Holt was a victim. Her work is focused on concepts such as place, geography, emptiness and time cycles, which she does not understand as a mathematical abstraction or a mental concept, but rather as a physical or, if we are pedantic, phenomenological reality. It is also one of the first works to deliberately deal with the human footprint in the landscape, before Eugene Stoermer coined the term “anthropocene”, but already in a context of rampant deforestation and compulsive extractivism of fossil fuels.

For the reasons cited, Holt meets all the requirements to be raffled off by art museums. The most prominent part of this remarkable exhibition, with an exhibition seriousness bordering on the arid, is dedicated to the works that Holt created after his first visit to the desert in 1968. “Space and the sky and the sun knocked me out. I had carried that landscape inside me for a long time. And all of a sudden, it was there, outside of me,” she wrote. She felt a familiarity matched only by the one she experienced in southern New Jersey, where she grew up. And she gave a definitive turn to her work, then consisting of concrete and typed poems —seen today, mere curiosities—, to create works intimately connected with the landscape.

“The sky and the sun knocked me out. She had carried that landscape inside me for a long time. And all of a sudden it was there, outside of me,” he wrote after his first trip to the desert in 1968.

In Trail Markers (1969), photographed the orange dots painted on the rocks to investigate human movement in the natural environment (an informal work of art or even “a ready-made”, she said). In California Sun Signs (1972), detected the accidental poetry contained in the posters of the West Coast with names related to the king sun —sunny, sunrise, sunshine, sundaes—, as he had done years before when portraying the puddles of Miami: the concrete jungle expressed itself, despite everything, as a living organ.

Holt’s work could be defined with the adjective holistic, that infamous word that in this case makes a certain sense: there is a cosmic and almost esoteric dimension to his work. Bodies, trees, animals, stars and landscapes would form part of an indivisible whole, an idea that Holt does not enunciate as a trinket new age, but with the greatest theoretical seriousness, announcing an “ecology of interconnectivity” that will also prosper a little later. Holt is not only talking about nature, but also about human engineering (if nature itself is not part of it). Beginning in the eighties, he created installations with construction materials. Ventilation System (1985-1992) gives a sculptural character to one of those ventilation devices that always remain hidden in the guts of a building. They are the intestines of architecture, with which it manages to uncover the systems that govern us and decenter our gaze. At the end of the tour, we doubt for a fraction of a second whether the map indicating the emergency exits is part of the exhibition or not.

The installation ‘Ventilation System’ (1995-92), by Nancy Holt, in the lobby of the Macba. Miquel Coll

Holt wouldn’t have minded it. She remembers the curator Teresa Grandas in the catalogue, where she compares her gaze with that of the molloy of Beckett: a displacement of the narrative axis that allows us to see different things. The locators Holt’s were steel tubes, half sculpture and half telescope, which were used to observe invisible details in the streets of New York: the crack in a building, a ventilation outlet. “My works cause a perceptual disorientation, which usually leads to questioning one’s own perception,” said Holt, which makes his work akin to contemporary epigones of the land art, like Olafur Eliasson, another supporter of sensory distortion to open new paths to our understanding of the world. She came long before.

His masterpiece, his particular cathedral, could be his sun tunnels (1973-1975), four multi-ton concrete cylinders that he installed on a 40-acre piece of land he bought in the Utah desert. “Even the Mormons didn’t know what to make of it,” Wallace Stegner wrote. Holt did know: that wasteland —or, better, “worn out”, as Joan Ferraté’s Catalan translation of TS Eliot’s original says— was the setting where he aligned these prefabricated structures with the sunrise and sunset on the summer and winter solstices, on a monumental scale and with a scientific will that contradicted all the essentialisms regarding art made by women. In that, too, she took the lead.

‘Nancy Holt. In out’. Macba. Barcelona. Until January 7, 2024.

