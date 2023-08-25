To this day, many of the actors who have participated in productions of the 80’s and 90’s have unfortunately passed away, and that is precisely due to the passage of time that cannot be stopped. That is precisely the case of the actress, Nancy Fangioneof which it has been reported recently that he has died at 70 years of age.

For those who do not know her work in show business, she is mostly remembered for playing Cécile de Pulignac” in the series “Another World” from NBC in the United States. For her part, she worked on some somewhat minor series and movies that local people remember with Nostalgia. In addition, I can participate in the popular sitcom of the ” The babysitter” as marshacousin of the protagonist.

It is worth mentioning that the family Nancy The reason for death has been reserved. But, according to the statement, the actress no longer gave signs of life on August 18.

