Hat Nancy Faeser let the cat out of the bag? The suggestion by the federal interior and sports minister that Berlin of all places should apply for the 2036 Olympic Games goes far ahead of the official status of the procedure. The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) employs six people with the topic of Olympic applications, and Faeser’s ministry has also set up a department for major sporting events. But which city could start the race and when was previously considered open.

Interest has been expressed from Munich, Hamburg and the Ruhr area, as well as from Berlin. Seven German bids failed, most recently the Rhine-Ruhr initiative for the 2032 Summer Games, and before that in referendums in Hamburg (2024 Summer Games) and Munich (2022 Winter Games). Berlin last applied for the 2000 Games, Leipzig for the 2012 Games.

Faeser now told “The Pioneer” that the games of 1936 had to be historically processed a hundred years later anyway: “It was terrible games in 1936. The Nazis organized the games there and wanted to present themselves.” to do in the place “where exclusion, where this terrible disregard for humanity took place”.

Faeser’s predecessor Horst Seehofer (CSU) had rejected the idea of ​​an Olympic application for 2036 with Berlin. “We would get an unspeakable international discussion and would also damage the Olympic idea,” he told the FAZ 2019: “How would you see that in the world? The Germans are celebrating the centenary of the Nazi Olympics? That can’t be.” The next summer games will take place in Paris (2024), Los Angeles (2028) and Brisbane (2032).