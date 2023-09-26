Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Split

The loser of the week in the politician ranking of a series of surveys is Interior Minister Nancy Faeser. The new figures also show:

Berlin – Two years ago, on September 26, 2021, the SPD became the strongest force in the federal elections with 25.7 percent. At halftime, however, the results for Chancellor Olaf Scholz are bitter: his traffic light coalition is more unpopular than ever, and the corresponding poll numbers are on the decline.

One traffic light minister is now particularly high in the ranking of the most popular politicians: Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who has been in the headlines for some time because of the worsening migration problem and the Schönbohm affair – and who is also replacing Boris Rhein (CDU) as Prime Minister in Hesse want. Faeser is on behalf of the current INSA opinion trend Picture is the biggest loser compared to the previous week and ends up in 19th place out of 20. Among the 20 selected politicians, only AfD leader Tino Chrupalla is less popular with voters.

Federal Interior Minister and Hesse’s top candidate Nancy Faeser (SPD) is falling in the politician rankings according to a current survey. © Imago/dts news agency

Faeser is rushing away – Hesse’s top candidate is on the decline

At the top, however, is also a politician from the SPD: Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has been at the top of the popularity rankings for months. The biggest winner compared to the previous week in the current ranking is CDU leader Friedrich Merz: He rises from 14th place to 7th place, but is still four places behind Hendrik Wüst (CDU), who recently presented himself as an alternative to Merz as the Union leader. seemed to be positioning itself as the leading candidate for the 2025 elections. Merz’s recently appointed Secretary General Carsten Linnemann also climbed up six places and is now in 6th place instead of 12th.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) – currently also campaigning for the Bavarian election – is in second place in the current ranking. Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) is again in ninth place.

Traffic light coalition: An overview of the Scholz cabinet View photo series

Traffic light parties perform poorly – FDP value almost halved

The situation regarding the Sunday question is also worrying for the Social Democrats. The SPD as a whole is currently doing 8.2 points worse than two years ago and would, according to the INSA data would end up at 17.5 percent if there were federal elections next Sunday. The Greens have 13.5 percent (2021 federal election: 14.8 percent). The FDP only achieved 6.5 percent and has therefore lost almost half of its popularity compared to September 2021 – when Christian Lindner’s Liberals still had 11.5 percent.

25.7 14.8 11.5 18.9 4.9 10.3 17.5 13.5 6.5 27 5 21.5

According to the survey, the traffic light coalition does not have a majority

According to the INSA survey, things are looking bad for the traffic light coalition: it would only get a total of 37 percent if there were federal elections next Sunday – so it would no longer have a majority capable of governing. Majorities (aside from the AfD) currently only exist for three-party alliances in which the Union is involved. It would therefore be possible:

a black-red-green one Kenya Coalition from the Union, SPD and Greens (together 58 percent).

from the Union, SPD and Greens (together 58 percent). A black-red-yellow coalition (also called Germany coalition ) from CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP. According to the INSA survey, it would come to 51 percent.

) from CDU/CSU, SPD and FDP. According to the INSA survey, it would come to 51 percent. a Jamaica coalition made up of the Union, the Greens and the FDP. It would come to 46 percent (since nine percent of the votes currently go to parties that do not get over the five percent hurdle, this could be enough for a majority in the Bundestag).

AfD in second place in poll for the federal election

In the current INSA opinion trend, the AfD comes in at 21.5 percent, putting it in second place behind the Union. The Left is close to the hurdle of entering the Bundestag with five percent, while the Free Voters would miss it at the national level with three percent.

In the current polls for the Bavarian election, however, the Free Voters, the Greens and the AfD are in a neck-and-neck race for second place behind the CSU. (smu)