bInterior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) has rejected Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder’s (CSU) demand for an upper limit on the admission of refugees to Germany. Permanent control of migration is only possible at the European level, said Faeser on Sunday in the ARD program “Report from Berlin”. Söder and CDU leader Friedrich Merz, who supports Söder’s proposal, gave the false impression that “Germany could control this alone with upper limits.”

Faeser spoke out in favor of strengthening measures against smugglers. “Smuggling has increased incredibly and is putting many people at risk,” said the minister. “We are now changing the law so that we can also revoke the residence permit of smugglers here, for example.”

In addition, Faeser says he wants to set up a task force to combat smuggling crime more effectively. The Czech Republic will also take part in this, and participation is still being discussed with Poland and Austria.

Söder has a “fixed benchmark” in mind

In an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”, Söder called for a “turnaround in migration policy”. He spoke out in favor of an “integration limit” and referred to the model implemented by the CSU in the previous government of limiting admission to a maximum of 200,000 migrants per year. Based on this upper limit, a “new fixed benchmark” is now needed.

“A change in migration policy is needed. We need a German pact against uncontrolled immigration. Otherwise we endanger the stability of our democracy. Our country is already on the way to a destructive democracy from the AfD and now also Wagenknecht,” said the CSU chairman in view of the increasing number of refugees and high poll numbers for right-wing populists.