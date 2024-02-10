Christian Dominguez continues under the public's attention after his ampay with Mary Moncada, Alexa Samamé's statements and his subsequent separation with the singer Pamela Franco. Even the leader of the Great International Orchestra himself responded to the case exposed on national television and did not comment on it again. However, the remembered actress Nancy Cavagnari He gave an interview in which he exposed the artist's infidelity, which would have occurred when both worked together on the series 'Nectar in Heaven', broadcast in 2008.

What did Nancy Cavagnari say about Christian Domínguez?

In 2008, the series based on the life of the remembered leader of the Nectar Group and his rise to fame, which had the tragic end that we all know. This national production starred Christian Domínguez and, as part of the cast, he was also Nancy Cavagnari.

Precisely, said actress had an interview on Carlos Carlín's YouTube program and referred to her former co-worker.

“I was recording with him, Christian, excuse me, 'Nectar in heaven' (…). Pend*** was (…). He had his wife waiting for him outside and he was on the bus with the other one, I'm not going to tell you the actress, they were waiting for him and everything else. One day I told him: 'Don't do that', and he told me: 'No auntie, there was a problem'“, revealed.

At that time, Domínguez was in a relationship with Melanie Martinez. Despite the artist's strong statements, she preferred not to expose the name of the actress who maintained a close relationship with the singer.

Is Christian Domínguez a “serial cheater”?

It is not the first time that Christian Dominguez He is caught in a situation of infidelity, since in the past he also starred in the very popular ampays for the same reason. For this reason, when he reappeared on TV to speak out, the term “serial infidel” began to be used.

This adjective was used by the hosts Janet Barboza and Ehtel Pozo; However, La República had the opportunity to talk about this topic with a specialist to confirm whether this term is correct in the professional field of psychology.

“I don't feel like that, I couldn't tell you if that's what I am (a 'serial cheater'). So far I have not identified what I have, they have not given me a medical diagnosis so I can tell you that.“said the singer on national TV.

Christian Domínguez was unfaithful to Pamela Franco. Photo: composition LR/America TV/ATV

According to the clinical psychologist Cedy Castillo Zúligathis “does not exist”: “That only occurs in serial killers, that's where the situation of that nomenclature comes from. What may be happening is that he has a personality disorder that has not been diagnosed to date. This would lead him to have this type of criteria: being so cynical, making paraphernalia from which he also benefits in some way… But definitely a serial lover or unfaithful is a thing that does not exist, that is what the ladies are inventing to cause that sensationalism “he explained.