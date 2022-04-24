If you look at our job landscape, you will see special functions. A field service engineer, a lab technician or an assembly worker: we obviously need them badly, but for what and why? In this series, someone tells about his or her profession every week. Today: Nancy de Jong-Lambregts (46), City Archaeologist and Coordinator Heritage at the municipality of Alkmaar.

