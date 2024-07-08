“My greatest wish? To have a restful 8-hour sleep.” For Nancy Brilli, with a long history of insomnia, which began at 18, a ‘good night’s sleep’ would be a real gift, but – the actress explains to Adnkronos Salute – “I can sleep for no more than 2 hours at a time. And the summer period is the worst because the heat makes everything more tiring”, says the actress who with her experience has a place of honor in the ranks of Italians who in this season have a difficult relationship with Morpheus. The only positive thing about this moment “is that I’m shooting a movie at night. And while the others gulp down 50 coffees to avoid falling asleep – she smiles – I’m wide awake, I’m a bijou”.

The count of sleepless nights “is substantial,” she continues. As soon as I came of age, “I already had trouble falling asleep. Over the years, things have gotten worse. And even more so with Covid, which has greatly aggravated the situation.” In years of “experience as an insomniac, I’ve tried everything, everything, really everything. Unfortunately, I haven’t found anything, except drugs, that make me sleep. But even those don’t last all night now. Many people manage to take naps in the afternoon. Me, zero, I’m awake as a cricket. At night, I sometimes sleep for 2 hours, then I stay awake for an hour, then I fall asleep for another 2 hours. So, every now and then, I get to 4 hours. But since I’m not Leonardo Da Vinci who said that 4 hours were enough for him, since I’m a humble sixty-year-old lady who is an actress, I would like to sleep much more. Even if it were to avoid dark circles under my eyes!”

The advantage of the night, the actress continues, “is that there is a lot of silence. You can concentrate, it is easier to study, it is easier to read a book. It is also easier to watch TV series even if it is absolutely not advisable, because if you start watching a series you see all 22 seasons in a row and it is not exactly the best: it does not help you sleep, it helps you stay awake”.