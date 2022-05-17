Nanatyx showed off her long hair Rei Ayanami with this cosplay inspired by a very peculiar version of the Evangelion character.

The cosplayer showed off her outfit through her Instagram account, where she shared a complete photo shoot so that we can appreciate her clothing.

We do not tell you more and better we leave you with this Rei Ayanami cosplay from Evangelion by Nanatyx, which will surely leave you enchanted.

one00% original with no clones…oh wait. Image: Nanatyx.

The elaboration of this outfit is not very complex, since it consists of a complete body with a very similar print to the battle suit that Rei wears in Evangelion.

As you can see, she carries the number 00 on her chest that identifies her as said character, although there are more details worth highlighting.

We regularly see Rei Ayanami with short hair, but in this photo shoot she appears with long hair that totally changes her appearance.

She’s ready to get on the EVA. Image: Nanatyx.

To complement this outfit, Nanatyx brings to the cosplay a pair of red contact lenses and some hair accessories that we see when Rei Ayanami gets on the damn robot because of Shinji’s fear.

As you can see, the result is simply impressive and makes us feel that the third impact is very close to us.

Nanatyx has not only been Rei Ayanami thanks to cosplay

The cosplayer has extensive experience in creating and modeling outfits from anime and video games, so on her Instagram account you can see her interpret several of them.

Surely you will find some of your favorite works, so take a walk to see them all.

What did you think of this job? Nanatyx turning into Rei Ayanami with the cosplay? Tell us in the comments and Follow us on our social networks.