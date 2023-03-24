Nanatsu no Taizai It is a revitalizing shonen, it is full of action, it has several seasons that gather more than 100 episodes in total. The first installment of him was released in 2012, and the last one in 2021, the anime of him was produced by A-1 Pictures and then by Studio Deen. It is worth mentioning that the anime adaptation is based on Nakaba Susuki’s manga work that tells the story of the seven deadly sins.

The fantastic story of Nanatsu no Taizai

We have a story that, despite taking references from Arthurian or Roldan medieval adventures, takes a flirtatious turn by naming seven people as deadly sins that, however, will function as the heroes of the saga, while those who present us as the ten commandments will be the ones who embody the evil of the world.

However, the rugged past and the nameless gaps in it will be what will keep us tied to history. In principle, the retinue of knights that are the seven deadly sins will faithfully serve the crown of Britannia until Meliodas, the captain of the group is framed for a chaos that causes several murders of important people and the destruction of the kingdom’s capital.

Each of the characters will be boldly implicated in some mess that will draw them as the villains. From the beginning of time, sin is born from myth.

Source: 1-A Pictures

After that, the characters will be accused of treason and will flee to avoid more problems. However, his help was soon required to return to save the kingdom. Slowly, the gaps in the story will be filled and the reputation of the seven deadly sins of Nanatsu no Taizai will be cleaned.

Nanatsu no Taizai it has everything you could ask for in a shonen: action, a bit of mystery, a touch of tragic romance, a few slips of “sexiness”, betrayals and enough punches.

Now, the catalog of its characters is diverse and quite entertaining, which is why we decided to introduce you to the main characters.

Who are the seven deadly sins of Nanatsu no Taizai?

Source: Studio Deen

To begin, the characters of Nanatsu no Taizai They have two specific references. On one hand, we have the christian western view of sins and commandments, while for another, the Eastern position of spiritualitythrough the special symbols of animals, their compositions and implications.

Now yes, starting from it, We proceed to present the seven deadly sins of Nanatsu no Taizai.

The captain and main and most powerful character of the team is Meliodas who is referred to the image of the dragon. It should be noted that in the different mythologies, the dragon is a wise being, very powerful, but with fixed ambitions that make it inflexible.

This is how overwhelming Meliodas is and it is worth mentioning that one of the activations or optimizations that his power receives is when he becomes enraged. So he does embody the sin of anger.

Meliodas will suffer a great loss and carry a great guilt after this one. It is not only a city, a woman and honor, but everything that the structure of the character perceived and recognized in the world to sustain itself.

When Ban appears on the scene, it is to frame one of humanity’s oldest and darkest desires: the longing for immortality. This will take him to the forest of the fairies, whose absence from the King, will allow Ban to enter and live with the fairies.

The greedy seeks to obtain eternal life, but he does not have Elaine, a fairy who will make him change his way of seeing the world. A tragic incident will cause the death of the magical forest along with its inhabitants. And Ban, contrary to his initial wishes, will receive immortality as a terrible punishment.

It is represented as the fox, for its cunning, its wisdom, and its chaotic flexibility.

Girl Power: Knowledge and Strength

Merlin is one of the most powerful characters that we can see in Nanatsu no Taizai, It is not only her magic, but her intelligence that makes her the support of King Arthur and Meliodas.

However, her story will be revealed, and between confirming herself as a painful traitor and understanding her actions, her journey will fill us with contradictions.

Merlin sins of gluttony for knowledge, there is no way to solve that need. And this is also represented in the boar totem, with firm and powerful footsteps.

Source: A-1 Pictures

Diane is straight out of Swift’s books, definitive. Anyway, this giant is accused of conspiring and murdering knights and people from her guild. She is appointed to be hanged for treason. However, it is rumored that he always envied his superior.

Also the sin of envy is attributed to him because being in love with Meliodas, she does not tolerate that he and Elizabeth maintain a pseudo-romantic bond.

Diane has a direct reference to the image of the snake that is slippery, fast and extremely poisonous.

Source: 1-A Pictures

Sin is born from myth

Gowther is one of the most intriguing characters in Nanatsu no Taizai. He is accused of lewdness because he is supposed to have forced Princess Nadja to perform “vile” sexual acts, They had a chaotic end. The truth is that it was simply a release of her romantic sexuality that was obviously frowned upon and somewhat out of context.

In an attempt to save his beloved, Gowther ended up in a bloody arena. After that, he could not justify his actions or the situation and he was left marked referring to this sin.

Gowther corresponds to the image of the goat, which since ancient Greek times evokes sexuality and from Christianity, evil.

Source: 1-A Pictures

It is recognized to Escanor as a very self-assured arrogant character. After the war, he will be accused of disrespecting the King for wanting to do his war will in neighboring towns. In addition to mistreating the other soldiers.

From the idea that he intended to rise to the image of the King, he was branded as pretentious and disrespectful, but he is recognized with the image of the lion because his power and charisma are indisputable. The lion is the king of the animal kingdom.

The last little sin

King is the king of fairies that had entrusted with a task to maintain peace between the world of humans and the fairies. However, since it involved murder, he put it off for 500 years. He later obtained a sentence that also made him look disinterested and inhumane.

He returned to his kingdom too late to find out about the catastrophe, and the hole it left overwhelmed him even more. It is recognized as a grizzly, especially for hibernation. However, also his wild instinct and his bond with the forest, in addition to the tenderness and protection that is combined with the image of bears, is reflected in King.

King is madly in love with Diane, with whom he shares a past she doesn’t remember.

These are the seven deadly sins of Nanatsu no Taizai that find their origin in narrative myths within their history and from universal referents. Now you know them all.

How many seasons does Nanatsu no Taizai have?

It has five installments, below we mention how many chapters each one is made up of:

Nanatsu no Taizai – 1: 24 chapters and 2 OVAs — 2014

Signs of Holy War – 2: 4 chapters — 2016

Revival of the Commandments – 3: 24 chapters and 1 OVA — 2018

Wrath of the Gods – 4: 24 chapters — 2019

Dragon’s Judgment -5: 24 chapters — 2021

What’s after Nanatsu no Taizai? The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse

Despite the fact that the manga work ended like its anime adaptation, there is a sequel that will be released in 2023, it is titled The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse. However, there is no release window yet.

