Nanatsu no Taizai came to an end just over a month ago, leaving fans with many mixed feelings, and not just for the final season.

The story of Meliodas and the seven deadly sins took us from joy to sadness, and probably in a few months you will want to relive it to remember everything that made you feel.

Fortunately, the team behind Nanatsu no Taizai has everything contemplated for when that moment arrives, and recently they showed how the covers of the compilations of the anime.

Through the official site of this anime the designs that will have the versions in Blu-ray from Fundo no Shinpan, the final arc of the story.

The first volume will include chapter 1 through 12, and will be available from September 15, 2021, at least in Japan.

Two months later, on November 17, the second part will arrive with episodes from 13 to 24, thus completing the duration of the last season of Nanatsu no Taizai.

By joining the two, this art is formed.

We know that there is still a long way to go before these compiled volumes reach the market, but don’t worry, since Netflix confirmed that Fundo no Shinpan It will be available on the platform from June 28.

It is necessary to clarify that this date could differ in different countries, so we will keep an eye on the official announcements.

If you’re a collector, you might as well wait for the release of the Blu-Ray versions of Nanatsu no Taizai, but that will depend on your tastes and financial possibilities.

We will see how the closure is lived in the anime, so we will prepare for all the endings of stories that will arrive soon, including Attack on Titan.

