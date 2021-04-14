Although many anime have already finished their broadcast, that of Nanatsu no Taizai or The Seven Deadly Sins, as it is known in the West, still continues.

The Season 4 of this anime, which is the work of Studio deen Y Marvy jack, will continue throughout the spring. In light of that, and to promote the missing episodes, a new trailer was shared. This would be a summary of everything that happened, but falls into the category …

–O SPOILERS NOTICE o–

We know the manga is over, but a lot of people just follow the anime. Furthermore, it is not legally available in our region.

Netflix is the video on demand service that is responsible for distributing and localizing it outside of Japan. However, when dealing with series with many episodes this process takes too long, as is the case in this case. For now, it is not known when they will arrive on this platform.

What is coming in this preview of Nanatsu no Taizai? Those who wait for news of what comes in the next installments will be disappointed.

We say it because what appears is a summary of what is going on Season 4 from Nanatsu no Taizai. Several of the above facts appear. The Seven sins they have faced great adversaries, and fought terrible battles. But it seems that the end of the war is far away.

The new season of Nanatsu no Taizai is still on

So there are still a number of new things to tell about this season. The point is that after the television anime ends, there is still something else left.

We are referring to the animated film, which will be released on July 2 in Japan. It is assumed that this will close the history of the franchise. At least as far as Meliodas and his friends, since it is known that the series continues through other characters.

The fact is that this is another matter. It’s without doubt that Netflix will locate the Season 4, as well as the new movie by Nanatsu no Taizai. The problem is that nobody knows when.

At least it can be expected to be the first half of the current season. Although it must also be remembered that the coronavirus it has made the multilingual dubbing process more difficult. It is a situation that all companies have to deal with.

