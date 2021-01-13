Nanatsu no Taizai, also known as The Seven Deadly SinYes, the first chapter of the fourth season of the anime will finally premiere, and if you are a fan of this series, you are surely excited.

The Adventures of Meliodas and his group of warriors has already ended in the manga, but it is always a delight to relive the best moments in their animated version.

As Nanatsu no Taizai will premiere a new chapter this week, they revealed how many episodes in total the fourth season will have, and also confirmed when you can have them in your home in physical version.

On January 13, the first episode of the fourth season of Nanatsu no Taizai, which will have 24 chapters that will be broadcast during the remainder of the year.

This long-awaited premiere can be seen through the channels of TV Tokyo and BS TV Tokyo 7ch, and here comes the first bad news, since so far it has not been confirmed when we will see it in Latin America.

Fortunately, Nanatsu no Taizai will launch this year its fourth season in a version Blu-ray which will be divided into two parts.

It was confirmed that it will have a physical version, but it will arrive in parts.

The first disc will span from the beginning to episode 12 and will be available from September 15, while the second will include the rest and will arrive on November 17.

Yes, we know that it is a long wait, but sometimes licenses take up to a year to officially reach Latin America, so if this happens, you will have a backup.

The last season of Nanatsu no Taizai It will bring a lot of surprises, emotions and maybe even disappointment for the fans, but you will discover that as the story progresses.

