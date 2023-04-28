













Nanatsu no Taizai game will have collaboration with Mushoku Tensei

That is what was revealed through a transmission in which the team behind the development of this title participated.

One of the big announcements given during the streaming is that characters from the world of mushoku tensei they arrived at the of Nanatsu no Taizai.

The idea is that they somehow end up in these faraway lands inspired by medieval England. Specifically, the guests are Rudeus Greyrat, Eris Boreas, Roxy Migurdia and Ghislaine Dedoldia.

The mission that the aforementioned have is to return to their own world. For that they will have the support of Meliodas and the Seven Deadly Sins. There will be no shortage of players who will want to have Rudeus and company in this video game.

Fountain: Netmarble.

This collaboration of mushoku tensei with Nanatsu no Taizai in The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross It starts on April 27… but in Japan. Despite the above, this event will not be exclusive to Japanese lands.

Actually it will be available a few days later outside the country of the Rising Sun and that will be on May 2. So all you have to do is have a little patience to be able to enjoy what this new experience has to offer.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Crosswhich is developed by Netmarble, is a turn-based RPG title that incorporates cards into its gameplay and is available on both iOS and Android devices.

This title can currently be obtained from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. It is free with ads and in these stores it is available under the name of The Seven Deadly Sins. Currently it has millions of players.

Fountain: Netmarble.

the sleeve of Nanatsu no Taizaijust like the light novel of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, they already finished. Despite the above, there are various projects related to these in motion.

The first series has a sequel and spin-off in manga form, Four Knights of the Apocalypse. As for the second one, I could get a story located in the same universe but without Rudeus. Maybe his anime is still valid and with new episodes.

In addition to Nanatsu no Taizai and mushoku tensei we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.