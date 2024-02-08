













Nana revives thanks to a special collaboration in which its author participated









A special return of Nana it is through an illustration very interesting collaborative work that was led by Ai Yazakawa –from the punk series– and Mikako –from Gokinjo Monogatari–. Below we can see it:

Look, it has all the flirty style that is in trend. Although we know that the series of Nana won't be back anytime soon, this wink is pretty special. Definitely It reminds us of the aesthetic appreciation we have for the characters.

The series of Nana It has four seasons and has 50 episodes – number 47 is made up of around three episodes. For its part, the manga obtained 23 volumes and, like the anime, is still on hiatus due to the author's health. Her return is not announced even in rumors.

Frieren: beyond the journey is one of the current releases from Studio Madhouse. Have you already given it a chance?

Source: Madhouse

Where can I watch Nana?

Nana It is one of Madhouse's most interesting cult series, despite this it is very difficult to see it on streaming platforms in Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

However, the series is available in Prime Video and Apple TV from the United States, so with a VPN it is possible to watch the content legally. Remember that we must view the content with the necessary licenses to support the creators; especially in the case of Nana, since fans have been waiting for a second season and the continuation of the manga for quite some time.

