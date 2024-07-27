Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/27/2024 – 18:26

Singer Nana Caymmi, 83, is hospitalized in the Coronary Unit of Casa de Saúde São José, in Rio de Janeiro. She was admitted to the emergency room in the early hours of this Friday (26).

The artist was treated in the emergency room for cardiac arrhythmia. There is no forecast for her discharge from hospital.

In 2016, the singer underwent surgery to remove a tumor on the outside of her stomach, taking time off the stage. In 2019, she recorded an album with the work of Tito Madi, and, the following year, another with songs by Tom Jobim and Vinicius de Moraes.

Nana Caymmi is the daughter of singer and composer Dorival Caymmi and singer Stella Maris. She began her artistic career in 1960.