Singer Nana Caymmi, 83, received a pacemaker this Monday (29). She has been hospitalized since the early hours of last Friday (26), at Casa de Saúde São José, in Humaitá, south of Rio, due to cardiac arrhythmia.

In a statement, the health unit reported that “singer Nana Caymmi, hospitalized in the Coronary Unit of Casa de Saúde São José, remains in stable condition after pacemaker implantation. There is no discharge date.”

To implant a pacemaker, the surgeon makes a small incision, approximately 2 inches (5 centimeters) long, in the upper chest. An electrode is threaded through a vein to the heart. The doctor connects the electrode to the pacemaker and programs the device.