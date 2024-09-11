On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Wednesday, September 11.

Aries

Close the cycles with past loves to open yourself to new opportunities, do not be afraid that failure will distance you from a person who means a lot to you, enjoy your life and open your heart. A friendship will fade away, you will feel very sad, but it will leave you with an important lesson.

Taurus

Love will knock on your door and teach you new experiences, helping you improve as people. Be careful what you say to your loved ones, your bad mood could hurt others. You could take a trip for about a week. Throw away everything you no longer use in your home to renew energy.

Gemini

If you are in a relationship, you will have an argument due to misunderstandings, encourage communication and do not hold anything back. They must be clear about what they want and go after it, don’t let anyone stop them. Don’t expect anything from others if you don’t want to end up disappointed. Problems will arise in the family that can be resolved through communication.

Cancer

They will be very fickle and somewhat sad, there will be days when they will feel that they have everything in their favor and others in which they will remember the past and it will continue to affect them. It’s time to forget what’s already happened and focus on achieving the goals you have for the future.

Leo

A person will be very close to you, but he or she does not have good intentions, he or she just wants to get information from you. At work, you will experience a lot of stress. You will start to get romantically involved with someone you meet through social networks. You have everything to be happy, but you are thinking negatively. Someone in your environment loves you and will look for a way to get closer to you, do not reject them.

Virgo

They must concentrate on their present to build their future, life will give them the necessary opportunities to achieve everything they set out to do. Don’t be discouraged if your plans don’t turn out as you expect, give time to time. Be careful with a friend who has been through bad times, it could fill you with sadness. Do not change your way of being to please others.

Pound

Be careful with passing loves, you could catch an infection. You will enter a stable phase in which you will have greater confidence. A love from the past could return to your life and consolidate a stronger relationship. If you have a partner and they have moved away, it is because you are no longer romantic like when you started.they have to get out of the routine so that there is no boredom and risk of infidelity.

Nana Calistar, your horoscopes for today

Scorpion

They have matured and transformed their way of seeing life, it is important that they do not make the same mistakes again. If they are in a relationship, be careful of betrayals. They will have to make important decisions that will have effects on their future. You will meet a person through a friendship with whom you will consolidate a very strong bond.

Sagittarius

If you are in a relationship and your partner does not trust you, think about whether this is the person you want by your side. Changes are coming to your life that will make you mature and value what you have around you. Don’t get caught up in gossip, stay away from those who only seek to affect your well-being. The news you’ve been waiting for will arrive this week. There is someone close to you who is speaking badly of you.

Capricorn

Your family will be your best support to achieve your goals. If you are in a relationship, talk clearly to resolve the conflicts you are going through. Be careful with a person you meet soon, they will make you suffer. Stop trusting those who betrayed you, learn the lesson.

Aquarium

Do what you really want and don’t worry about what others say, life is short. Changes will come to your life that will affect your plans, but don’t change your way of being to please others. Don’t be afraid to fall in love again, open yourself to new opportunities. Be careful not to confuse friendship with love. There will be a lot of stress at work, you need to get organized to get everything done.

Pisces

Positive changes will come to your finances that will help you get out of debt. You will attend a meeting where you could end up having an intimate moment with a friend. You will go through a situation that will make you value the people around you. At work, beware of deception by colleagues that will cause you a big problem. They need to control their temper and stop taking it out on those who don’t deserve it.