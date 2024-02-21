On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Then heNana Calistar's horoscopes for Wednesday, February 21.

Aries

They must learn to value what they have around them, maybe not everything will turn out as they expect, but remember that there are people in worse circumstances. They have to watch their diet to take care of their health. Set limits, clarify everything with the people around you, your good heart could lead you to make mistakes. Today is a good day to connect with your family. A good business offer will arrive that will lead you to economic success, but pay attention to the details to see if it really suits you.

Taurus

Someone will fulfill a promise they made a long time ago, which will make them very happy. Don't let failure discourage you, try again. Be careful with your bad mood, happiness is all around you, do not fall into stress and worries that only depress you and they cause guilt. Remember that life is not just about work or fulfilling responsibilities, look to spend time with your loved ones, it will help them recharge their energy and strengthen your union.

Gemini

Improvements are coming in various aspects of your life that will promote the projects you have in mind. Don't care what people say, enjoy your life. Empathy will help you overcome many problems. If you are in a relationship, show yourself as you are if you want to do something serious. At work, they have to be a team, accept the help of their colleagues, this will allow them to achieve their goals faster and achieve better results.

Cancer

Pay attention to your dreams, they will show you which people around you are really worth it. If you are in a relationship, your partner is likely to change his or her ways with you because there is a third party speaking to him or her about love. They have to leave the past behind if they do not want to surround themselves with negative energy. They will be able to solve the problem they have faced with their friends or family. If you have felt melancholy about an old friend who is no longer with you, give yourself the opportunity to look for them again.

Leo

They have to learn to love and respect themselves if they want others to do the same. They have faced several challenges, but they have overcome, no one can doubt their courage. You might feel a little sad because you haven't been able to make certain plans and you don't know which way to go, look inside yourself, you will find the answers. Today is a great day for love, open your heart to special people, seek to connect on a deep level.

Virgo

They have to understand what their value is and not let themselves fall for anyone. You know what your mistakes have cost you, so learn your lesson and don't let anyone make you feel less than. They could be melancholic for someone from their past, it is best to close that cycle permanently. If you are in a relationship, strengthening that union will depend on the way you treat your partner. Today the stars tell you that they have several messages to give you, among them, that Do not fall into temptations, you could lose what you have built with so much effort, your family deserves your loyalty and respect.

Pound

Be careful with traditions on the part of your family, someone is envious of you, don't get into trouble or meaningless discussions. Look back just to appreciate all the effort you have made and how far you have come, life will take care of putting everything in its place. Do not carry responsibilities or problems that are not yours, everyone has to make their own decisions. You could feel overwhelmed because of your family or your partner, stay calm, do not get carried away by anger, a misunderstanding could cause a bigger argument, measure your words and actions.

Scorpion

They have to understand that the person next to them is not perfect, otherwise they will be disappointed later. You will have great moments with your friends, go out and have fun. They could find love with the sign of Pisces or Cancer, it will come through friendships or a business. The opportunity will come to start your family business, which will be very positive financially, do not let your negativity be an obstacle. If you are in a relationship, talk openly with your partner about what you like and don't like, this will allow you to achieve a deeper connection.

Nana Calistar's horoscope for today. Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

Don't let criticism affect you, don't let yourself be manipulated, but don't fall into anger and end up hurting others. You are surrounded by negative energy, someone has been speaking badly about you, don't let it affect you. You will receive a call from a friend you haven't seen in a while, don't miss the opportunity to strengthen that bond again. If there is a new opportunity in your job, raise your hand and don't limit yourself in expressing your ideas and interest.

Capricorn

They have to mature, they have everything to be happy, but they spend their time remembering the past and letting themselves be carried away by negative comments, do not let others destroy their dreams. They will learn about a situation with an ex-lover that will make them uncomfortable, but they will know that they did the right thing by walking away. If you are starting a relationship, you have to pay more attention to your partner and spend moments together, show your affection to strengthen your union. Be careful what you say at work, it could cause a misunderstanding with your superiors. The best thing is that they solve everything in the most calm and respectful way.

Aquarium

Do not get carried away by the criticism that others make of you, your character could make you make a mistake and hurt those who are important to you. Positive changes are coming at work, but don't overspend, you could end up with financial difficulties. Start loving each other more, that will allow you to realize who are the right people in your life and who should leave. They have to concentrate and fulfill their responsibilities, don't leave things for later if you don't want to suffer over the weekend.

Pisces

They have to show the world what they are capable of, life is bringing them new opportunities to achieve their goals. Lately they have felt very disappointed in love and have been hurt, but that bad streak will soon end, although the first thing is to stop looking for their happiness in others, they have to work on their inner peace, learn to value themselves and enjoy their own achievements .