On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar's horoscopes for Tuesday, March 12.

Aries

If you have distanced yourself from a person who is important to you, look for a way to clarify everything, even if you are not to blame, encourage reconciliation, do not let any more time pass. You will find out that an ex-lover is speaking badly about you. They are in a very fertile cycle, be careful if getting pregnant is not in your plans. Someone in their family is going to betray them. If someone from your past wants to come back into your life, remember how much they hurt you and don't give second chances.

Taurus

You will realize why some of your plans have not come to fruition. They have to take care of their diet, they have been careless and have gained weight. Pay attention to where you walk, you could suffer a fall or bump. The person you like so much will also begin to feel interest, encourage yourself to take the first step, They could start a good relationship, if they don't dare, a third party could ruin everything.

Gemini

You must trust and value those who have always been there for you. You will have to face tests, apply the lessons you have learned from the past and do not let yourself be defeated. Don't be vulnerable to anyone, there are people who don't want to see you succeed. Don't confuse love with a passing romance, don't give your heart at once if you don't want to get hurt.

Cancer

Your good heart will allow you to consolidate your relationship with that person who recently came into your life. They don't have to pretend or change for anyone, people who are worth it will accept them as they are. If you are in a relationship, you have to give your partner more freedom and trust her, don't be jealous. Do not fall into the temptation of forbidden relationships, you could end up involved in problems and scandals. Take care of your things, you could suffer material loss. They will have to face tests that will make them want to quit, show what they are made of and move on.

Leo

Changes are good if they are to become better people. Take advantage of the coming days of many joys, Reflect on what you want for your future, but think positively because it could come true. A person from your past will look for you, be careful, it could get you into trouble. Think before you speak, it could generate conflicts. You will find out that someone is speaking badly about you and you will get in a bad mood, but don't take it seriously, don't let it affect you.

Virgo

They have to learn to be alone, they don't need anyone to be happy, but if a special person comes along, remember that they are only your complement, it cannot be your only reason in life. Positive changes are coming at work that will allow you to earn more money, you could start a business with a friendDon't miss the opportunity and go after your goals. Reflect on what you want in your life, you are at a time when you will be able to materialize what you want.

Pound

You could get a good job offer. There are two people close to you who do not have good intentions. They will realize how karma has gone after those who once hurt them. Don't throw away that project you have in mind, it could lead to financial success. They will have strong mood swings, be careful, they could harm those they love. They have to reflect on how far they want to go and not let themselves fall for anyone, their best driving force will be their family.

Scorpion

They need to get out of their routine, otherwise they will have mood swings that will only affect them. If a close person asks for your help, do not hesitate to give it to them, they will be rewarded for it. Although their family is the most important thing, they have to put themselves first and not want to solve the lives of others. Leave the past behind and worry about building your future, let everything take its course, you don't need anything to be happy.

Nana Calistar's horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

If you have a trip planned, be careful, it may not be what you expect and you could end up losing. If you are in a relationship, you have to let go of control, you have to respect your partner's freedom. Important changes are coming, you will have doubts about the decisions to be made. Stop seeking love and attention from people who are not worth it and only look good on the outside. Go after your dreams, you could soon change jobs and even cities.

Capricorn

They could experience a fleeting romance, a one-night love with someone they already know. Stay away from fake people who only look for you when they need you. Manage your money well, you will enter a difficult streak that could leave you in debt. If the person they like has shown them that they cannot be trusted, they no longer waste time, it is not going to change. They have to enjoy the present and value what they have.

Aquarium

Love will knock on their door, but they must be patient and empathetic, without allowing themselves to be manipulated. If they really love them, they will accept them with their defects and virtues. Don't leave it pending if you don't want to regret it later and get depressed. Don't be fooled by negative reviews. They have to give their hearts again. Dare to bet on that project you have in mind, you will be successful. Remove envious people from your life who only hinder your path.

Pisces

Their bad temper is keeping them from their goals, they must remain calm and be more patient, If you have a positive mindset you will see good results. If you are in a relationship, do not let jealousy affect you, if you do not trust your partner your union will not strengthen. Take better care of your health, you will need to be well to face what is coming. If you are single, love will knock on your door, but do not give yourself too quickly, you cannot give without receiving anything in return, otherwise you will only get hurt.