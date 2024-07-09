On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Tuesday, July 9.

According to the criteria of

Aries

They always go after their dreams, but don’t forget that the most important thing has to be their family. You should be a little more selfish and think about yourselves to achieve those goals you have in mind and find happiness. Close the cycles of the past, get away from everything that hurts you and causes problems.

Taurus

Do not get involved in problems or gossip that will not bring you anything useful. They have to make changes that will lead them to fulfill their dreams, especially in the economic field.It could be time to start a business, but be careful if you have to partner with someone because they could take advantage of you and make you lose a good sum.

Gemini

Don’t let your friends influence you. Some of them are just looking to take advantage of you. They will ask you for money and it will be difficult to get it back. Learn to say no. You have to put yourself first. You always support others, but remember that when you have been through difficult situations, only some have been there to support you. If you are going to make a decision, think carefully about what is best for you.

Cancer

Everything you wish for could come true, so try to think positively and renew yourself by closing the cycles of the past and old wounds that continue to affect you. You will miss someone who walked away because of their pride. If you have not managed to establish a relationship, it is because you have been more concerned with appearances than with the interior; before getting involved with someone, get to know their feelings and aspirations. You may get a new job offer, but don’t quit until you have something secure.

Leo

They are strong and brave people, but when they are alone they are overcome by sadness and melancholy. Well, they don’t like to show the world their weakness, they prefer to stand out and be admired for their optimism even though inside they are not well, remember that sometimes it is better to show true feelings to heal what is hurting you, it is time to close cycles and forget about grudges, forgive those who hurt you.

Virgo

They have everything to achieve their goals but they are not making an effort, they must leave the routine that is hindering their path, Get out of your comfort zone and try something different to achieve success, especially if it involves improving your income. through your own business. Love could knock on your door this month, but it probably won’t last long due to lack of communication and doubts.

Pound

Be careful with your character changes that could ruin good times with your partner, sometimes your bad mood due to situations from your past hurts you, It’s time to learn to let go and renew yourself, don’t forget that you only have one life.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

They are sensitive people who are going through sad times. They cannot always be strong or carry what does not concern them because that will only affect their general well-being. Consider the possibility of looking for another job because changes will come that will benefit you financially. If you are thinking about having children, now is a good time to do it.

Sagittarius

There are issues in your life that are causing you many doubts, it is time for you to talk about it. to find solutions, stop thinking about the issue, it is only causing you anxiety. Someone in your family needs you very much because they are going through a difficult situation. Be careful with gossip at work.

Capricorn

Everything you long for will come, you will be filled with abundance and health. The changes that come into your life will renew your way of thinking because you have matured and have realized who are the people who are worth it and who it is better to stay away from.

Aquarium

That project you’ve been waiting for is finally going to come to fruition, but manage your money well because you could suffer losses. Stop begging for love, the people who are by your side will show you with actions how much they value you and will not fill you with empty words. They hurt you in the past, learn the lesson so that it does not happen again.

Pisces

You have a noble heart and people often take advantage of you, They have to worry more about themselves before wanting to solve the lives of others. You will have to work to resolve the situations that worry you, seek your happiness and peace of mind.