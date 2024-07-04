On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Thursday, July 4.

Aries

Close the cycles of the past and embrace new opportunities, you will be able to achieve many of your goals. Stay away from forbidden loves, they are not meant to be second-class dishes. Do not forgive infidelities, they will only end up hurting you. Go for what inspires you, life will fill you with surprises. You will receive news that will make you very happy.

Taurus

Go after that goal you have in mind, don’t let anyone take away your desire to achieve your objectives. You will feel the need to look for someone from your past, don’t fall for it. Be careful with changes that could affect your circle of friends, sometimes you let your ego dominate you and take on responsibilities that do not correspond to you. You will go through an important test in which you will understand which path you should follow.

Gemini

Changes are coming to your life that will be positive and bring you happiness. You must focus on your present to build your future and stop wasting time on people who do not give you anything useful and only cause you problems. They will have to go through an important test that will make them understand the situation they are experiencing. If you are in a relationship, spend more time together, don’t fall into a routine.

Cancer

Take advantage of the cycle you are living, what you want will happen, but everything will depend on the effort you put in. A friend could propose a business deal that will be positive for your finances, take advantage of your good luck. This weekend you will be in a bad mood and will confront people who have tried to influence your life or have hurt you. You will not care about the damage you may cause and you will get your revenge.

Leo

You need to pay more attention to your health or everything could get out of control, get a medical checkup. They will reflect on why things have not turned out as they expected, be patient and continue working towards their goals.. Don’t give second chances, don’t make the same mistakes of the past. If you are in a relationship and your partner has moved away, you have to get out of the routine.

Virgo

Don’t expect anything from anyone, give yourself the opportunity to get in touch with your inner self and let themselves be carried away by what their heart tells them. They will feel like giving up on everything and walking away, because they are tired of many of their goals not being achieved. Be patient, everything happens at the right time and they will begin to see results. They must face their past in order to heal all the wounds.

Pound

Do not fall for provocations, do not listen to comments from people who only seek to harm you and generate conflicts. You will have days of hard work and stress. Forget the past and focus on your present, you have to get your pending tasks done. Be careful with a woman who will try to interfere with your plans. Your economy will improve if you put your mind to it and invest in what you know will generate profits.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

You will experience changes in your work that you will have to attend to; if you take advantage of them, they could generate good profits. Stay away from issues that do not contribute anything to your life and only harm you, stop wasting your time. It’s time to get to work. Things won’t happen instantly, you’ll have to make an effort. Manage your money well, you’ll have to go through expenses that could cause you problems. Don’t let anyone manipulate you, make your own decisions.

Sagittarius

Stop thinking about the past, you must close the cycles if you want to move forward in your life. You may feel sad at night, tired and in pain, this is because you are carrying bad energy from people around you.try to get rid of all that negativity. Improvements will come in the economic area, take advantage of the opportunities. Be careful with a person who comes into your life and does not have good intentions, he will only take advantage of you.

Capricorn

Changes are coming to your finances, be careful before spending or you could face losses. It’s time to look back to heal past wounds and move forward. Pay attention to your health, get a check-up to rule out any problems. Don’t let anyone manipulate you, you must make your own decisions, you don’t need others to approve them.

Aquarium

This weekend you will experience changes in love, you have been having problems with your partner and you could break up. They will realize the true intentions of people they trusted. Days of hard work and stress are coming. Manage your money well, you will go through a period in which you will have to spend.

Pisces

Don’t fall for provocations that could affect you and create enemies. Stop being so naive if you want to achieve your goals. Don’t believe in gossip, you must trust that you have everything to achieve what you set out to do. Take up those projects that you left pending. Don’t let anyone take advantage of you again, if they have already shown you their true intentions, don’t believe them again.