On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Thursday, July 11.

Aries

Beware of a friend of a friend who is very jealous of you. You will go on a trip and have a great time. If you are in a relationship and are not going to make an effort for it, it is best to break up. You could suffer betrayal from your friends. They will feel distrust of everyone around them and may have conflicts with their family.

Taurus

Be careful with mood swings that could be affecting your plans. Give time to heal the wounds, sometimes you get desperate because you don’t see everything clearly, but nothing is written. If things haven’t been going well for you lately, you need to cleanse yourself of negative energy. They need to decide whether or not they want a relationship, they could miss a good opportunity.

Gemini

Good opportunities will come your way at work, which you should take advantage of. If you are going to drive, do not be distracted by your cell phone because you could have an accident. They will reflect on whether they are truly in love with their partner. A long-time friend has been lying to you and taking advantage of you. Be careful with investments, you could end up losing.

Cancer

Watch where you walk, you could fall. Enjoy your family and remind them how much you love them. They will begin to see life differently and be more positive. If you are in a relationship, do not allow others to get involved. Be careful not to be too fickle, you will end up hurting people who are important to you.

Leo

Remember that you are the only one responsible for your life and your decisions. Forget the past, focus on your present and build the foundations for your future. That problem that is keeping you up at night has a solution, you just have to focus. Leave the fears of the past behind. You could take a trip this weekend where you will have a great time and recharge your energy.

Virgo

They have been reflecting on their present and their future, Put your feet on the ground and start working for what you have been dreaming of for a long time. and that due to lack of money you have not been able to achieve. Remember that life is short and that you came to this world to be happy, do not allow the people around you to hinder your goals. Opportunities in love have come to you but your fears have not allowed you to achieve something, close the cycles of the past.

Pound

Someone in your family needs you because they have been feeling alone, do not neglect them for reasons that are not important. A person from your past is thinking a lot about you and will look for a way to contact you. Be careful with your temperament and the way you react, You have been very irritable and end up hurting those who are important to you.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

They could get involved in gossip because they are surrounded by false friends who only seek them out for their own interest, it is best to stay away to avoid problems. You will have the opportunity to change jobs which will be very beneficial. If you are in a relationship, you will have problems due to a change of house or city. You might enjoy one-night stands, but don’t involve your feelings or you will get hurt.

Sagittarius

Take a moment to meditate on what you want in your life and what you are going to do to achieve it. Stay away from things that are only causing you headaches, take advantage of the opportunities that will come into your life, especially in the economic area. Remember that you learn from failures, but you must overcome the tests. You have to make decisions and reflect on what is important and what you need to be well.

Capricorn

You are surrounded by envy, there are people who do not accept you, but you have to stay positive and not stop for anyone.. A love from the past will want to come back, don’t give them second chances, it will only cause problems. If you are in a relationship, encourage communication and avoid falling into a routine. That trip you were planning could be cancelled due to lack of money. Don’t get involved in gossip at work.

Aquarium

They will begin to see their life differently, they have to focus more on their health. You will have the opportunity to start a business that will bring you good profits if you work with the right people. Be careful with changes in the financial area, do not spend on things you do not need. Do not overindulge in alcohol or you could affect your image and make mistakes.

Pisces

You will go through situations that could affect your health, it is best to take care of your diet to improve your immune system. If you are single, you should remember that a relationship is built and that love can knock on your door when you least expect it, so let yourself go. Fix the problems you’ve had with others or you may end up alienating yourself from people you care about.