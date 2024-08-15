On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Thursday, August 15.

Aries

Take good care of your things, you could suffer the loss of an object or money. You have to trust in yourself, if things don’t go as you expect, keep fighting for your dreams. You are surrounded by gossip from people who are jealous of you. Someone close to you will end your relationship and that will make you happy.

Taurus

In the coming days you will have to face the consequences of mistakes you made in the past. If you are in a relationship, you will think about getting engaged. Do not let yourselves be influenced by the opinions of those who have no control over your life, it is time for you to face what is coming with determination, Although they have had to suffer in the past, several opportunities will come to achieve their goals.

Gemini

A person who is no longer physically on this plane will let you know that they are by your side and looking after you. You must work on what you want if you want to achieve it. Stop being sad about situations that are beyond your control, don’t let yourself down for anyone. Don’t spend on things you don’t need.

Cancer

Stop trusting people who betrayed you, set limits on those who do not let you move forward and only cause you problems. You will begin to see the solution to the situations that have kept you stressed. Ex-lovers will want to come back into your life, don’t let them, they will only hurt you. Forget about the past and the future, enjoy your present.

Leo

You will feel disappointed because you are not achieving your goals, but be patient and keep working, when you least expect it you will achieve them. Pay close attention to your payments and debts or you could get into trouble. Take care of your health, you could suffer from a throat infection and insomnia due to a poor diet. Do not pretend to have feelings you do not have, be clear with others.

Virgo

Reflect on the people around you because they could make a mistake. You will meet a friend from your past. Don’t be influenced by those who want to affect you, you have to make your own decisions. and not depend on others. Stop carrying problems that are not yours, you have to look out for yourselves more.

Pound

If there is something you don’t like about yourself, you have to work to improve. If you are in a relationship, trust your partner, do not believe malicious comments. You will miss someone from your past, but you will soon realize if it is worth it to keep thinking about the person who left. At work, look for things that bring you benefits, nothing will fall from the sky.

Scorpion

Be careful with the people you welcome into your home, you could be surrounded by bad energy and envy. Don’t let your pride destroy a good friendship. You will hear gossip that your family is spreading. You will receive news that will make you reflect. Stop giving yourself to someone who is not worth it because you will end up hurt. There must be reciprocity in relationships.

Sagittarius

If you are in a relationship, you need to close the cycles of the past and trust your partner. Don’t tell your plans to just anyone, you will only be disappointed when you realize who your fake friends are. You will be very volatile these days and could hurt someone who is important to you. Don’t trust those who only look for you when they need you, don’t waste your time.

Capricorn

Changes will come to your life, you will enter a stage in which you will achieve your goals as long as you trust in yourself. and do not surround yourself with negative energy that will hinder your path. Get in touch with your inner self to grow on a personal level. You will have to go through a situation that will change the way you act with others.

Aquarium

Take good care of your things, you could suffer the loss of objects or money. If you are in a relationship, let yourself be enveloped by love and do not be so demanding, forget about arguments and look for ways to spend pleasant moments. Pay more attention to your family, do not neglect them for someone who is not worth it. You will achieve everything you set out to do if you make an effort and forget the mistakes of the past.

Pisces

If you are in a relationship, it is time to take the next step and get out of the routine, you will be able to consolidate your relationship. Don’t lose your bearings, be clear about where you come from. They will realize the true intentions of a person who will disappoint them. You will start planning a trip with someone from your family or friends. Be careful what you tell others because you could get into trouble.