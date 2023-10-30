On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for October 30.

Aries

It is important that you define your feelings, because many loves will come. If you have a partner or friends of the Scorpio sign, charge yourself with their energy to grow. Learn to respect and love each other as you are. Be careful with what you think, especially the negative, because it could come true. A relationship is going to materialize very soon.

Taurus

A trip is coming, the purchase of an electronic item or the possibility of changing a car. Do not fall into questions of indecision that could ruin your plans and goals, do not allow yourself to be manipulated by your partner, learn to make your own decisions. Circuses will close and new ones will open, people leave, others arrive.

Gemini

Your connections will be strengthened. They need to define their project and get it started, don’t waste time. There will be a lot of attraction with a person, they need to put their cards on the table and let their hearts decide, do not give more than what the other gives or they could get very hurt, do not make the same mistakes of the past in what is to come.

Cancer

Intuition will be your guide. Important moments come that will help you improve your income, but also the loss of an object or money. A friendship is leaving your life, because it has not been honest with you. Don’t be afraid to say what you feel, if they reject it you will stop wasting your time.

Leo

You are in an important cycle and starting next week you will begin to see big changes in your life. They must understand that happiness is in the small details. Don’t neglect your family and friends, remember that work is not everything.

Virgo

Do not show yourself in need of love because you will only scare people, love will come when it has to come and without the need to use bait, do not pretend what you do not feel and do not delay in making decisions, because when you do it could be too late. Don’t neglect your health, take care of your stomach.

Pound

Enjoy every moment, you will enter a cycle in which you will begin to love and respect each other, whoever really loves you will have to pay the price. Give the person looking for you a second chance, it will help them accept defects that they don’t like about you.

Scorpion

Do not be discouraged if love has not smiled on you, a very intense and lasting relationship is coming with a person from distant lands. They need to rest more and not be so intense in their work because they could get sick. Don’t stop for anyone and do what you always dreamed of.

Sagittarius

Learn to value and respect each other. Positive things will come to your life, a trip or a better job that will give you a good income. Learn to control your emotions and don’t give your heart away so quickly, be careful so that you don’t get hurt in case it doesn’t work.

Capricorn

Take care of the family part, you could be distancing yourself from your loved ones. They are surrounded by fake people who only seek them out of interest. Don’t be afraid of love, if you were hurt in the past, that doesn’t mean it will happen again if you learn your lesson.

Aquarium

If you have a partner, give yourself the opportunity to get to know them better. A friend will speak badly about you, don’t stress, it’s just envy. Do not rush to facts or form ideas, as they tend to blame people who have nothing to do with it. Be careful with procedures and payments, they could make a mistake.

Pisces

Take more care of your health, especially in throat issues, you must lead a healthier life or next year you will suffer from diseases and infections. You could meet a person soon who will attract a lot of attention, but don’t go too fast and let the relationship mature little by little.