On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the horoscopes of Nana Calistar for October 26.

Aries

Change your way of thinking and be more positive. Very important events will come that will make you interact with new friends and improve your employment opportunities. They will realize what a big heart they have and will think if it is worth fighting for someone who does not strive to have them by their side, but only looks for them when they feel alone.

Taurus

If you get tired of the same results, change your actions. Stop thinking about what could have been and focus your energies on what is to come. The more you think about it, the harder it will be to make a decision, do what you have to do to make your dreams come true.

Gemini

They will realize that they have finally stopped loving a person from their past, they are in their best moment. These days they will begin to have feelings for someone, because they are tired of so many failures in love and at work.

Cancer

Stop worrying so much about the future, you only have the present to be happy and enjoy life. Think carefully about the decisions you are going to make or you could make big mistakes, approach the right people. Beware of problems about your weight, your diet has not been the best and your metabolism will begin to slow down.

Leo

Changes are coming at work that will help them improve their income and plan a trip or meet with family they haven’t seen in a long time. Calm your bad temper, it’s time to improve in all the aspects that you don’t like about yourself.

Virgo

You must visualize where you are going because the lunar changes will help you materialize everything you want. You will begin to heal wounds and stop thinking about a person from your past.

Pound

Don’t stay silent, express and say what you feel, if people don’t like it, don’t worry or change your essence. Do not be afraid of change and opportunities, you will achieve all those goals you have dreamed of.

Scorpion

They could be victims of a lie from a person they love very much, it will hurt them, but don’t trust them again. Do not leave anything pending in work matters, as you could make mistakes. Their character can lead them to say things that they later regret, learn to be patient with the people you love.

Sagittarius

Eliminate from your life all the people who only harm your existence and blame you for mistakes. Important changes are coming in the matter of money, health and love. Do not be afraid to face the world, you have everything to achieve your goals, the lunar changes bring a lot of learning, you will not fall into the same mistakes again.

Capricorn

Pay attention to the people around you, many of them are untrustworthy and could get you into trouble, you must put everything on a scale to see if it is worth staying there. Do not despair if something does not go as expected, do not insist on looking for those who do nothing to be with you, you have many options and opportunities to be happy, it is a matter of visualizing it.

Aquarium

When they want to achieve something they have to act and not wait for life to give it to them. A friendship will need a lot of your support these days. Do not be afraid of what is coming, life will bring you moments that will make you mature and be better people, it is time to leave behind everything that does not allow you to move forward, go after your dreams and goals.

Pisces

If you are in a relationship and lately you only fight and there is jealousy, it is best to put your cards on the table and define where you are going, you could be wasting your time with the wrong person. Get out of your life those who only seek you out of interest and do not fall into issues that have to do with gossip, they could commit an indiscretion.