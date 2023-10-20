On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for October 20.

ARIES

Try to be patient and not fall into provocations or you could have problems. Do not take out your bad mood on someone who is not to blame for anything, nor allow yourself to be manipulated by your friends. If you fall, get up harder, don’t make the same mistakes or you will only get hurt. Go for your dreams and don’t waste time supporting those who don’t deserve it.

TAURUS

Important changes are coming, you will wake up and have the energy to go for what you want so much, your life will be full of love and special moments, do not listen to the criticism of others and be careful with gossip, it is better not to miss meetings with friends or you could talk bad behind his back. You will feel a little sad, there is a lot of work coming up, be careful not to wait for something that you know will not come.

GEMINI

If your partner wants to end the relationship or is insecure, it is better to say goodbye and give yourself the opportunity to meet new loves. At last they will see the problem that had them overwhelmed resolved. You will feel a little depressed these days, better learn to enjoy and live intensely what you have. Be patient, not everything can come quickly, the dreams that take the longest to come true are the ones that leave the most satisfaction. Be careful with falling and losing objects.

CANCER

A friend will lose the love of their life due to gossip, be careful what they say or they could hurt people who are very important to you. Life is going to reward them for all their effort and for a good deed they did. Days of much reflection, you will wake up a little tired and a little discouraged, but in the middle of the day you will have the energy to take on the world and try something new. Beware of misunderstandings that could cause problems.

LEO

Their character can make them make big mistakes, show the world who they are and where they are going. Problems with your partner due to jealousy and friendship. A person from your past will give you the strength to fight for your goals. People who don’t contribute anything to you and only steal your energy will leave your life. Do not get entangled in forbidden relationships that will only harm you.

VIRGO

You will begin to overcome past loves, you must promise not to fall for a broken heart again or trust someone who is not worth it, work on your happiness. A truth will come to light that they will not like. Dare to start that business you have in mind, you could make a lot of money. Take care of your projects and plans, there are many envious people who with their bad vibes are going to make you feel doubts.

POUND

Be careful with the way you deal with your friends, they could make an indiscretion. They could have a throat infection and flu these days. Don’t stop for anything or anyone and show the world what you are capable of. Your family and friends will be your refuge to face any situation that arises. Do not let your pride prevent you from moving forward, forgiveness will be the key to your inner peace, close the cycle.

SCORPION

Don’t cry for someone who only filled you with problems. You may feel down these days, but you will come back stronger later. If you have a partner, don’t neglect them and dedicate time to them. Take care of your bad temper and do not take it out on someone who is not to blame. If love hasn’t gone well for you, don’t despair and fight for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS

If your partner doubts your fidelity, you don’t have to explain; if he or she doesn’t trust you, it may be best to say goodbye. Be careful with a light-skinned person, they don’t have good intentions and could get you into trouble. Think carefully about your financial decisions to avoid making mistakes. There will be arguments due to jealousy and misunderstandings, but on the weekend everything will be resolved favorably.

CAPRICORN

A little extra money will arrive that will help them cover various expenses. Let life bring you closer to the right people and do not get depressed for not achieving something perfect, if you make mistakes you will learn, do not let yourself be defeated, nor allow others to oppress your dreams. They have the strength to achieve their goals, but they must work to look for opportunities. It is not time to think about the past but to focus on the present and what they have today.

AQUARIUM

Someone will give them the strength they need to achieve their goals. They might need a lot from a person from their past, but time will show them that they were right to leave them behind. Be more open to new opportunities, especially in matters of love. Don’t let your comments affect the people you love.

PISCES

A close friend has been speaking badly about you out of envy. The family will need you a lot these days, dedicate time to them. Important moments in business, a project is about to be consolidated and your income will greatly improve. There is the possibility of taking a trip. If you have a partner and he insists on remembering past mistakes, you don’t have to endure situations that only affect the relationship. Opportunities for job changes. They will have a lot of luck in games of chance.