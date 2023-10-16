On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the horoscopes of Nana Calistar for him October 16.

ARIES

Good luck will smile on you, stop doubting and go for your dreams. They will receive news of an old love. Be patient with indecisive people as they could make you uncomfortable. This is not the time to have one-night loves, they could end up heartbroken.

TAURUS

Unexpected opportunities will come to which you must adapt; You will see how many dreams and goals will be consolidated, but stop looking at the past and work for what you want. It is time to start a new cycle and to strengthen or start a relationship. However, they could greatly need the support of a friend who will turn their back on them.

GEMINI

They are in the perfect period to learn something new, explore the world and unleash their energy. They must leave the past behind and take advantage of the fact that new friendships and a purchase or sale project will arrive in which they will make profits. Don’t listen to the criticism of others and trust in yourself. They will soon discover the true intentions of a close person.

CANCER

It’s time to take care of your home and your loved ones, but neglect yourself. Life will bring them new opportunities, but they must decide if they don’t want to be left with nothing. Don’t be ungrateful to those who have supported you, those are the people who should be in your life. Stress will make you be in a bad mood, be careful not to hurt your loved ones.

LEO

Your confidence is your best weapon, and it’s time to show it to the world. Let your light shine brightly and you will achieve great achievements, even payments and debts will begin to disappear. Be careful what you say, it could hurt those you love. Take care of your health as you could have stomach and throat infections. In love, do not be afraid to take risks for someone who is willing to give the same as you.

VIRGO

They must put their affairs in order, organization and attention to detail will bring them rewards. They should not idealize their partner as they could be disappointed. Very positive issues come, as well as economic and emotional stability. At work there is a lot of envy that could make them feel tired, they should light a green candle to ward off bad energy.

POUND

Do not get carried away by the opinions of others and be careful about talking too much as it could cause problems with friends or family. New proposals arrive at work, it is important that you take care of your image in front of others because although you have to be confident, you could look bad with people who are important to you.

SCORPION

It is time to release your emotions and face your fears if you want to evolve. Love will arrive one night, just enjoy without getting too involved. They will feel a little sad because they did not get the results they expected but they should trust and be positive. A friendship is going to require a lot of your help, but don’t feel bad about other people’s problems.

SAGITTARIUS

Don’t be afraid to travel, explore and expand your mind. They must be more determined and objective and not judge people without first knowing them. Be careful with lower back and kidney pain, you need to drink more water. Stop thinking about the past that only hurts you, don’t get depressed about what couldn’t be.

CAPRICORN

It’s time to work hard and build your dreams, don’t take your eyes off the top. Be careful with infections and diseases, do not expose yourself to changes in temperature. Do not trust someone who has already betrayed you once, they could get hurt more. You may want to start a business, do it, the sales will come to you.

AQUARIUM

This period is ideal to let your innovative ideas come out. You may feel alone these days. Great changes and opportunities are coming, including job offers that will benefit you greatly. Be careful with falls and theft. Don’t get carried away by gossip and stop thinking that life is unfair, find a way to make whoever is with you feel proud.

PISCES

Listen to your intuition, magic and inspiration are within your reach. Take care of your family because there is an illness and gossip that could destabilize them. At work, new opportunities will come, but also a complex situation with a colleague, the blindfold will fall from their eyes and they will see the truth of the people around them, it will serve as an experience to never trust again.