On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for November 8.

Aries

They have to take charge of their lives and be leaders. A white-skinned person could get you into trouble, don’t trust them. Worry about solving your problems first and don’t get involved in those of others. If they are single it is because they have not wanted to establish a relationship with someone who has shown them interest. Forget the grudges of the past and do not seek revenge.

Taurus

The stubbornness that characterizes them will help them achieve their dreams, do not be influenced by anyone. Take care of yourselves from the cold because you could get a sore throat. Forget the past, meet new people who could fill your life with happiness. Don’t fall into the same situations that have already hurt you, embrace new opportunities. If you don’t have anything good to say, better shut your mouth and stay away from people who only generate gossip.

Gemini

Give yourselves the opportunity to meet new people and make friends. If you are in a relationship, don’t get involved with anyone else, because you will get into trouble. Life will bring you new opportunities in love and business, do not be afraid of change. There is a person close to you who has been dishonest with you. If you are single, think that society is sometimes better than falling into a relationship that is not going to make you happy.

Cancer

Show your feelings, but also protect yourselves when necessary, look after yourself first. You will enter a cycle of many changes and opportunities, someone will walk away from your life, don’t worry and let everything take its course. If they want to find love they have to control their bad temper.

Leo

Nobody will be able to stop them, they will be the center of attention. A person will begin to distance themselves little by little because they will make certain mistakes that will hurt them a lot, but they will soon get over it. Someone from distant lands will come into his life, give him the opportunity to start a relationship, he will teach you a lot. If you are going to do a project with a friend, make things clear from the beginning.

Virgo

Don’t overthink or always look for perfection because you will only feel tired, relax a little and accept things as they are. Learn from your mistakes, you are the only ones responsible for what happens in your life. Take care of your health and pay attention to your kidneys. You have everything to be happy, do not neglect your dreams.

Pound

They are at the right time to resolve conflicts, especially with their family. If you are in a relationship, be careful not to make an indiscretion, as you could end up ruining everything you built. They will hear gossip about a friendship. There will be conflicts at work and family that will make you want to get away from everyone.

Scorpion

If you have a partner, do not ruin the relationship with jealousy, if you do not trust whoever is by your side, it is best to say goodbye. Don’t complicate your life, keep in mind where you come from and what your goals are, don’t complain about what you don’t have and work for your dreams. Although they should care little about what other people think, some attitudes can scare the people they really care about.

Sagittarius

Listen to your heart and take risks. You do not have feelings for anyone, especially for those who will only seek to take advantage of you. A person from distant lands could give them a big surprise. If you don’t have a formal partner, enjoy and have fun but responsibly.

Capricorn

They have to focus on their professional goals, they will soon see many of their dreams come true. If your partner only talks nice to you, but does not comply with facts, it is best to walk away, do not wait any longer. They will have the opportunity to change situations that made them uncomfortable, but they will have to get away from the people who hinder them. Pay attention to your dreams, because you will find the answers you are looking for. You will find yourself involved in gossip about your ex-partner, forget the past and keep moving forward.

Aquarium

If you are in a relationship, do not give too much, because later you will complain. Be careful what they say about their friends, many will not stand it and will complain to them. The opportunity comes to take a trip that will help you close cycles and live new adventures. They will begin to see people as they really are and understand their true intentions. It is best to stay away from those who do not trust them.

Pisces

If they want to find a partner, they have to pay more attention to their personal grooming, they can get a makeover, since they have neglected their appearance. Let people talk about you, don’t give them importance, it’s just envy. They could face a conflict with co-workers, it is best that they only worry about their things and be discreet.