On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for November 21.

Aries

They are in the perfect moment to shine brightly and fulfill their dreams. They will feel close to people who are no longer physically there. There is someone who manipulates you a lot and will be ignoring you. A friend will approach you for advice, be careful what they tell you, you could blame them for your mistakes. Take more care of your appearance, you have neglected yourself and your image is important to achieve what you want. At work, one of his bosses does not trust you, because he has heard gossip about his performance.

Taurus

Nothing can stop you if you want to achieve something, but be careful, try to be more flexible. They have to look for their family more and live with them if they do not want to feel alone in the coming weeks. With your partner you will experience a situation that will unite you more. They will get in a bad mood due to comments or gossip from their friends, do not give them importance. Face new challenges without fear to build your future.

Gemini

This week there will be many changes that will help you understand who you count on and who it is better to keep out of your life. If you have to make important decisions in terms of work or love, this is the best time. Always look for your happiness and not that of others, be more selfish and work on being better people.

Cancer

Don’t close yourself in your shell and love will return to your life in an intense way. Life will reward you for the past and you will live many happy moments. Be careful with what they say and do, as they could make very expensive mistakes.

Leo

Show your generosity to others, remember that the world does not revolve around you. People you have barely met will begin to fill you with gossip and negative energy, do not listen to them. Give what you want, but don’t expect others to do the same. If you have to make important decisions, wait a bit because there are obstacles that could affect you. Reach out to your family and show them the love you feel.

Virgo

Not everything has to be perfect, you have to relax. Improvements will come in terms of money and family reunions that will make them happy. If you have a partner, be careful what you say if you don’t want to hurt her. Soon, you could go through a complicated situation, but don’t worry, everything will fall into place. They will feel very emotional, changing moods all the time.

Pound

Look for balance in your life and you will see how everything begins to flow. You will receive good news related to your work or family. Don’t let anyone stop you and stop missing those who only gave you problems. They will walk away from two friendships, but they will know that it is for the best because they are people who only limit them. A new white-skinned person will come into your life with whom you will enjoy surprises and trips.

Scorpion

Think things through before making decisions. They could hear about an ex-partner again, but they won’t come back, it will only help them close the cycle. If you receive criticism, do not give it importance, you have to value yourself. Leave behind resentments for a person whose attitudes have made you upset.

Sagittarius

If you want to go looking for adventure, just remember that you have responsibilities. Leave behind people who don’t contribute anything to you. There are people around you who have been dishonest, it is best to get them out of your life. By addressing other people’s problems you have neglected your life, rethink your objectives and goals. This week they will be able to fix pending issues and if they don’t have a job, good opportunities will come.

Capricorn

Remember that life is not just work, enjoy the journey and be happy, value all your effort. They need to reflect to plan well for the future. In the area of ​​love, changes will come that will bring you closer to the right person, but you have to make different decisions if you want something serious or continue down the same path if you are just looking for an adventure.

Aquarium

They will receive news about a friendship that will change their minds on certain issues. They will probably feel sad because something didn’t go as expected. Take care of your own problems and don’t let anyone decide for you. Be careful what they eat, as they could have stomach pains. If you have a partner, pay attention to them if you don’t want to push them away.

Pisces

Put your feet on the ground and don’t get lost in fantasies. You could soon see one of your professional goals fulfilled, but don’t neglect the people you love by working too hard. Reflect on the decisions you have made in your life. If you are interested in a person, you must first be sure that the feeling is reciprocated because otherwise you will only get hurt.