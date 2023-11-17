On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for November 17.

Aries

Give your heart without fear, romance and passion will be present. If you already have a relationship, do not neglect your partner or be dishonest, do not show interest to someone else. They could take a trip that will open their eyes. Failures are normal, they will rise stronger, because they have learned their lessons.

Taurus

Take care of your relationship and protect it against everything. They have to plan very well where they are going to direct their next steps, do not pay attention to what others say or think so as not to fall into situations that only hinder their path. Learn to control your character and not take out your bad mood and mistakes on someone else.

Gemini

Communication will be the key for your relationship to flourish. Be careful with the comments you receive, do not give them importance, they only want to affect you. If you have a partner you will have to face disagreements, if not, there is an opportunity to meet a person, but don’t get your hopes up quickly.

Cancer

Be understanding and take care of the people you love, forget about jealousy, if you don’t trust your partner it is better to walk away. A new project could arrive that will help them improve their economy. They will have to face a separation or the loss of someone. Warn your friends that they could be victims of theft these days.

Leo

Stop thinking about the future and focus on what you currently have. Changes will come with your family that will have you stressed. Learn from your mistakes if you don’t want to alienate the person you are interested in. Don’t get depressed over problems that don’t matter.

Virgo

Forget about the past and don’t worry about those who left your life, rather show love to those around you and who you have neglected. Do not let yourself be convinced by people who are not going to value you, you have everything to be happy, stop living off memories. If you have a partner you will face disagreements, there is a lot of envy for your relationship that could affect you.

Pound

If you are in a relationship and have felt that you are drifting apart, encourage romance and passion, and distance yourself from what is affecting you, you are falling into monotony. It is time to close cycles to fight for what they love so much and close the wounds of the past. Changes will come with friendships, whoever loves them will stay, whoever doesn’t, it is better that they stay away.

Scorpion

Passion will be present in your relationship and seduction will make you get out of the routine. An ex-couple will return, but they need to close the cycle to be able to attract new people who truly value them and are not looking for them just out of interest. Try your luck at games of chance, you could win money. Don’t let your pride make you make the same mistakes of the past. Beware of a friend who does not have good intentions and will seek to obtain information to harm you.

Sagittarius

You will begin to feel more relaxed and that will give you the opportunity to direct your energy toward projects that will bring you happiness. If you have a relationship, be careful about fighting over things that don’t make sense. They are surrounded by a lot of envy and are attracting bad energy, their sixth sense will tell them who they should be careful of. Do not neglect your family by attending to situations that are not worth it.

Capricorn

In love you must be patient and go little by little to build something solid. If you are thinking about changing jobs, you are in the best time. This weekend they will face situations that they are not going to like. They could begin to feel attracted to a friendship, but if they think it is not going to work, it is best not to get involved and get the other person excited.

Aquarium

If you have been dating a person, but you do not feel attraction, it is best to stay away, do not fall into relationships just for fear of being alone. Take care of your diet, because you could gain a lot of weight. You will be in a bad mood, reflect to realize that you are worrying about unimportant things. If you have a partner, pay attention to them and you will see how your relationship improves.

Pisces

In love, they have to learn to be more empathetic if they want romance to flourish. Stop thinking about the past and focus your energies on new opportunities. Make your feelings clear with others and avoid getting involved in temporary or forbidden relationships. You will greatly miss someone who is no longer physically with you, but his energy accompanies you.