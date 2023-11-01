On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for November 1.

Aries

Positive changes are coming in love and at work. You will soon begin to see many of your desires come true, but you must change your way of thinking and be more positive, in addition to forgetting old loves. Although many opportunities will come, it is better to play it safe.

Taurus

They should not get carried away by negative comments and fall into the game of people who only seek to take away their peace of mind. To awaken good energies you must get rid of everything that no longer serves you at home. Be careful with envious people, learn not to remain silent, but be careful with your character, because sometimes they blame others for their mistakes.

Gemini

It is likely that a friend or family member will get sick soon, but it will not be anything serious. If you want to forget the past and heal wounds, stay away from negative people and start valuing yourself. If you are in a relationship, be careful with your partner’s friends because they could cause a problem.

Cancer

Remember that patience and respect are the foundations for a healthy relationship, if that exists with the person you have been dating. In the coming days they will feel disappointed in a person they thought they knew. They will have the opportunity to start a business with a friend.

Leo

If you are interested in a person you should show your love and take the first step, do not think about what hurt you in the past. Beware of a person who has been speaking badly about you.

Virgo

A complicated season is coming in which they will have to overcome several tests. If you like a person, don’t be afraid to show your feelings. Beware of people who are pretending to be friends but actually have bad intentions. If you have a partner and have been arguing, find a way to improve the relationship, if nothing works then it is better to walk away.

Pound

You have to learn to be more selfish and think of yourself first. Someone in your family is very envious of you and will speak ill of you, don’t give it importance. They have to learn to enjoy what life puts in front of them, don’t be afraid to make mistakes from failures, you learn.

Scorpion

Soon they could take a trip in which they will meet a person who will change their lives. Don’t make decisions when you feel sad or angry. It is better that they go out warmly as they could get respiratory illnesses. Opportunities will come in the workplace. If you intend to lose weight, it is the right time to start a healthier life.

Sagittarius

Don’t get involved in matters that don’t concern you. These days you might feel like looking for someone from your past but think about why you left him behind, don’t make the same mistakes, you usually give your heart too quickly and get hurt, also see the flaws and not just the virtues.

Capricorn

If you have felt distant from your partner, it is time to talk and put your cards on the table. They must know people before judging them and stop thinking that everyone is against them. You must believe in yourself if you want to see your desires materialize. They should focus their energies and look for solutions instead of thinking so much about the problems they are facing.

Aquarium

It is likely that a person will have to leave their life, although it will hurt them a lot, they will understand that it was for the best because they are in a stage full of opportunities and a romance could be consolidated. Beware of people who only tell you how much they care but never show it to you.

Pisces

Stop blaming yourself for past mistakes, it is holding you back and not allowing you to be happy. In the area of ​​love, a complicated situation arises due to your bad character, it is best to let your guard down and show your feelings. If they have a partner, they could have some fights because they cannot agree on a situation.