On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar's horoscopes for Monday, March 18.

Aries

If you are in a relationship and have felt distant from your partner, give them their space, sometimes they are very demanding. They will feel the need to look for someone from their past, who is only to close the cycle, do not give second chances or make the same mistakes. Remove from your life all the people who do not offer you anything positive and only fill you with problems and bad moods. Life will bring you new opportunities, don't let them pass you by.

Taurus

At work everything is viewed positively, if you look for growth opportunities you will find them. They have to take care of their diet if they don't want to gain weight quickly. Let karma take care of the people who hurt you, life will put everyone in their place. Do not fall for provocations, you have to control your character if you do not want to regret what you say.

Gemini

If things don't go as expected, be patient, you will have to keep trying until you achieve what you want, If you have changes in your way of thinking you will see new results, it is time to leave the routine. They have to take advantage of what they have in their present and stop wasting time. Whoever really loves them will show it to them and will not cause them problems. They will find out that an ex-love has been affecting them.

Cancer

Be careful with a friend who will be very close to you, they only want to obtain information, do not say anything, they could turn against you. Changes are coming in your life that will make you mature, you have to change your routine and resume the projects that you had left pending. Whoever really loves them will have to make an effort to give them their place and value, but have no expectations. Don't let your fear of being alone lead you to make the same mistakes.

Leo

Changes are coming that will benefit you a lot, but your emotions will be very intense. They have to take care of their body and their self-esteem to be able to move forward and achieve success. If you want to have a stable relationship, you have to stop being so demanding. If you are in a relationship, jealousy could cause a momentary separation. Many improvements come in the area of ​​money, especially if you have a business, there will be good sales.

Virgo

Be careful with your belongings, you could suffer the loss of an object. They will meet someone who will become a good friend with whom they will have great moments. Pay attention to your dreams, they could tell you what is going to happen. Do not be afraid of changes, thanks to these changes will come better results. If you are in a relationship and your partner hinders your dreams, it is best to walk away if you do not want to end up being manipulated, Don't beg for love. Be careful with your mood, you could fall into unjustified depression.

Pound

They have to leave behind all those negative issues that are not letting them move forward. They will see a business that they have had in mind consolidate and it will bring them profits. You must stop being jealous of your partner, you have to trust each other more. There will be times when you want to get away from it all, be patient, life will reward you. Try to rest if you don't want to have health problems.

Scorpion

Changes are coming soon in your life that could greatly affect your circle of friends, be careful, sometimes you take attributions that do not correspond to you and life will make you go through a test in which you will understand why you have to go through certain situations. Think carefully about what you want in your life if you don't want to make mistakes. They have to give time for both love and work to take the right direction, not get ahead of themselves. Don't get depressed if you don't see your dreams materialize, you have to be constant to see results.

Sagittarius

Don't let yourself be manipulated by anyone, take control of your life, you are surrounded by fake people that will get them in trouble. There will be intense changes in your mood, some days you will feel happy and others you will want to forget about everything. You will feel nostalgic for a person who is no longer with you, just be grateful for what you experienced together and move on. Important changes are coming that will leave you lessons and joys.

Capricorn

They will meet a person who will become a good friend. Be careful with sudden changes, hasty decisions could cause conflicts. They have to think positively to attract good energies into their life. Extra money will arrive that will help them a lot. Forget resentment and revenge, you have to learn to forgive, but don't trust the person who affected you again.. Do not be afraid to face what is coming in your life, it will be a stage full of positive things.

Aquarium

Do not follow paths that you know are not leading you to what you want. They have to be empathetic with others, everyone makes their own decisions. An ex-love has thought a lot about you and will look for you. Changes in your economy, extra money will arrive that will allow you to pay debts. Don't be discouraged if your plans don't go as expected, it will take time, but you will see results.. Forget about the past and open yourself to new opportunities.

Pisces

You will see sudden changes in the plans you have. Beware of gossip in the family. Do not try to pretend to be something you are not to please others. Pay attention if you are going to carry out procedures, there could be an unresolved pending. They will go through a situation that will make them value the people they love, they have to spend more time with them and be grateful for everything they give them.