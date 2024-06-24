On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Next, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Monday, June 24.

Aries

Your sincerity could offend some of your friends, be careful how you speak. A friendship from the past will return to your life, but it could affect you. If you are in a relationship, you will be able to resolve the conflicts you have had due to jealousy. You have to realize your worth and not let them take advantage of you. Keep fighting for your dreams, don’t let anything keep you from your goals.

Taurus

They will not be able to achieve a stable relationship if they do not leave their insecurities aside. Be careful what you think before going to sleep. They don’t want to solve the lives of others. Changes are coming that will allow you to focus on that project you have in mind. If you are in a relationship, speak clearly with your partner to avoid problems. A love from the past will want to return and could cause problems. Your ambition will bring you closer to your goals, but don’t lose your way.

Gemini

Be careful what you say, your sincerity could alienate a person who is important to you. Watch what you eat, you could get a stomach infection. They will get closer to someone in their family who had distanced themselves. Don’t be left wanting for anything, if you are in a relationship, enjoy your time together. This week, focus on yourself and don’t listen to negative criticism.

Cancer

If you are in a relationship, you have fallen into a routine and that could lead you to have problems and break up. If you are single, love will soon knock on your door. You might have problems with friends because of your sincerity, but those who really love you will stay with you regardless. You will receive news from someone from your past that will surprise you, don’t let it affect you.

Leo

They will face problems with their family. He who seeks finds, so be careful. They have to stop making the same mistakes and change their routine. If you are in a relationship, forget about the past, stop opening the wound and martyring yourself. They could receive an offer of a better job or a better salary. You have to change your way of seeing life and get out of the sadness you are carrying.

Virgo

You will feel with a great attitude and a lot of energy, that will be positive for your life and your surroundings. Be careful with the people you receive in your home, they could be filled with bad energy due to envy.. Control your pride or you could destroy a great friendship. Do not get involved in forbidden relationships, respect what is not yours.

Pound

They tend to be perfectionists and dominant, be careful because they will meet a person who could test them. They will feel sad because of family issues that have happened. A friendship will need them a lot. They will discover that their ex-partner cheated on them and they had not found out. Remember that there are opportunities that do not return, you have to look for your happiness, If they are wrong at least they will learn their lesson. Don’t let yourself be manipulated by anyone, everyone makes their own decisions.

Nana Calistar, her horoscopes today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

They could start a good relationship, but to do so they will have to stop flirting with others. Don’t worry about gossip, they are people who are envious of you and just want to bother you. Changes are coming that might worry you, but they will help you move forward. Take care of your ways, you have become very cold due to the betrayals of the past.

Sagittarius

Don’t fall into the same mistakes. They will have a good mood and will be able to understand why they are going through certain situations. A change is coming to your life that will transform your way of being with others. You will soon achieve many of your goals, you have to trust in your ability and not allow others to hinder your path, If you keep trying, you will achieve what you are looking for. In the coming months, you will have the opportunity to take a trip.

Capricorn

They will receive news that will surprise them, but they will know how to react in the best way. A comment from someone close will put them in a bad mood. Be careful with excesses, they could affect your health and get you into trouble. Stay away from people who only seek to harm you. Don’t beg anyone for affection. Changes are coming at work. If they are single, they will have the desire to have a stable partner, but will probably be discouraged because of the effort it will take.

Aquarium

It is time for you to work on those plans that you have in mind and have not been able to materialize. They have to value themselves more and not let themselves be defeated by anyone, they will enter a stage of many ups and downs. If you are going to drive, be careful in case of a possible car accident. Someone from your past will want to come back into your life, but don’t give them a second chance. If you are starting a relationship, don’t give yourself completely right away, give yourself something to desire.

Pisces

People look for them because they know how to give good advice, but also listen to the ones that can apply to you. Your good heart will attract valuable people. They have to foster their self-love to find their happiness. Be careful what they say, they could make a mistake, don’t give your opinion if they don’t ask for it. Accept the comments of others, both positive and negative. New opportunities will come to your life, take advantage of them.