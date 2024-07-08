On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Monday, July 8.

Aries

They need to value their family and avoid situations that could cause them problems. A friend will go away, so don’t let it affect them, that’s the best thing. You may be able to start a business soon, but learn to save and manage your money well. Don’t carry the burden of mistakes that don’t belong to you. You have to realize who the people are who have always been by your side to find your happiness.

Taurus

They must change their diet and take better care of their health to achieve balance in their lives. Do not let others manipulate you, do not let your good heart lead you to pretend to be what you are not. Don’t hold back feelings for people who don’t interest you or you could end up confused. Improvements are coming in the financial area. You will discover a secret soon. People who had distanced themselves will want to come back into your life.

Gemini

Beware of gossip at work that could cause you problems. They will hear news about an ex-love and realize that karma exists. Don’t get involved in forbidden relationships, they are not meant to be second-class dishes. If you are in a relationship, be careful of infidelity. You have everything you need to achieve what you want, but you waste time thinking about nonsense, you need to focus.

Cancer

You will start planning a trip. You will want to go back to school, look for something that will help you get out of your routine and feed your memory. Go after what you want without giving explanations to anyone. They have to improve their work situation, if they enjoy what they do they will see better results.

Don’t try to pretend to be something you’re not. Whoever is by your side and truly loves you will accept you. Stop worrying about unimportant issues, focus only on yourself and your family. You will want to go back to issues from your past, don’t make the same mistakes.

Leo

Don’t leave anything pending, strive for what you want. Don’t let anyone from your past come back into your life because they will hurt you again. You have to worry more about yourself than about others. Don’t be afraid to open your heart to those people who have shown you how much they love you, Don’t be selfish. Stay away from people who don’t give you anything useful and only cause you stress.

Virgo

Take up the business that was left pending, it will bring you profits. Do not beg for love from anyone, you have to value yourself more. Do not fixate on feelings that you do not have, if you are truly interested in someone, do everything in your power to show it. If you are in a relationship, be careful with betrayals, you will realize what is happening without having to look for it. Your happiness depends only on you. Trust your sixth sense especially when it comes to money.

Pound

You have to focus on achieving that economic goal you have in mind, everything is in your favor. Beware of negative thoughts that will only affect your inner peace, do not imagine things that do not even exist. Fake people will walk away from your life, it is for the best, they only hurt you. You could find love in far away lands. If you lied, you will face the consequences, do not promise things that you cannot fulfill or you will lose trust.

Nana Calistar’s horoscope for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

You should pay more attention to your spiritual side. Only you should choose your partner, not your friends, listen to your heart. Love will knock on your door, it’s time to let it in and consolidate something serious. You might start planning a trip that will take place at the end of the month, but watch your spending so you don’t have problems later. You will receive news about an old love, so be careful what you say, you might make a mistake.

Sagittarius

Beware of deception and betrayal if you are in a relationship. Do not doubt your power, you must learn to deal with people who affect you. Do not believe in false promises, do not let anyone get in the way of your plans. Be careful about deceiving others, you could get into trouble. You will receive some extra money that will help you get out of debt, but do not spend it on things you do not need.Someone from your past who rejected you will come back to try to make something happen, don’t give them a chance.

Capricorn

Don’t let yourself be manipulated by people who only seek to affect you and could lead you to make decisions that you will later regret. Analyze carefully before choosing. You might enjoy a one-night stand, but don’t get your heart involved or you’ll get hurt. Whoever doesn’t want to be in your life should walk away, don’t waste your time with people who don’t value you.

Aquarium

Don’t take on responsibilities that don’t belong to you. You could receive negative criticism from your loved ones that will affect your mood. You will feel resentment towards a person who betrayed you, do what is necessary to heal that feeling. If you have had problems with your family, everything will improve, but be careful not to fall into the same situations again. A person with bad intentions will try to destroy your patience, don’t let them take advantage of you.

Pisces

Don’t let anyone ruin your happiness, with your actions you will be able to show what you are capable of and you will make your dreams come true. You will be happy when you start enjoying your life and doing what you really enjoy. Be careful what you say, you could involve your family and friends in gossip.You will find a person who is truly worth it, it is a good time to start a relationship, but set your conditions.