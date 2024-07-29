On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Monday, July 29.

Aries

There will be opportunities for improvement that you should take advantage of. If you have to complete any paperwork, pay close attention. You will meet someone with whom you will feel very close and you could start a romance. Improve your habits, eat well and exercise to promote good health. Don’t expect anything from anyone so you won’t be disappointed.

Taurus

Remember that there are opportunities that only come once, don’t let love go because of fear. If you are single, you will realize that there is someone who is interested in you. Think positive, what you wish for could come true. Stay away from issues that are only taking up your time and money. Don’t get carried away by gossip, you could end up exploding.

Gemini

They are afraid to open their hearts again because of past betrayals, but do not distrust those who have always shown their support. They have to be more positive, life will make it clear to them which path to follow. Someone from their past will return asking for forgiveness for what they did to them. Your finances will go through a bad patch, so don’t spend on things you don’t need.

Cancer

You have to change your way of seeing life, do not let obstacles stop you from achieving the goal you are pursuing. Start that business you have in mind, it is what you need to improve your incomeYou will distance yourself from a person who is important to you, it could be a friend or a partner. You will have doubts about which path to follow to find your happiness.

Leo

Be careful with your character, they are fickle and that could affect them. The opportunity for a new job could come to you. If you are in a relationship, do not be so possessive with your partner, there is no reason for it. Do not let yourself be defeated, you learn from failures. Take care of your life first before you want to help others.

Virgo

There are times when you want to give up on everything and walk away, but you have to face all the problems that come your way. You could spend an intimate moment with a friend, if you are single, give it a chance, you don’t have to give explanations to anyone. Don’t be afraid to show who you are and say what you think, you don’t have to please others.

Pound

This week will be full of changes, you will want to live new experiences and learn. Show your feelings to the people you love. The harm that was done to you in the past has to be left behind. Don’t miss opportunities around you to be happy. Be true to who you are and be clear about where you are going. Clarify the situation with those people with whom you have had problems.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

If you need advice, approach your family, your friends could lead you to make a mistake. Do not feel sad about what you do not have, you should value those around you and make you happy. Do not trust just anyone, could be victims of fraud, especially through a business proposal.

Sagittarius

You will soon meet someone with whom feelings of love could arise. You must be clear about what you want in your life and not neglect your projects to attend to issues that leave you nothing positive. You could become involved in a forbidden love, avoid it, you will only suffer. Your mood swings are tiring the people around you. Stop complaining about what you don’t have, work towards achieving what you are chasing and don’t let yourself be brought down by negative criticism.

Capricorn

Don’t be afraid to pursue your happiness, enjoy the people around you. You will have doubts about whether the person you are interested in also has feelings for you. Be careful with the information you receive, you could commit an indiscretion. If you are in a relationship, you need to go back in time a little and be like you were when you started the relationship.

Aquarium

If you are in a relationship, be careful with your behavior, speak clearly about what is happening, they are probably hiding something from you. Be careful with false friendships, there are those who only look for them when they need them. If you are single, you will feel the need to have a partner, but before that you have to work on yourself. A friend has another kind of interest in you, but doesn’t know how to tell you.

Pisces

This week everything will be in your favor, ask the universe for what you need and you will be heard.It is time to look at the past to rebuild everything that was damaged due to your bad decisions, envy and betrayals. You will hear from someone you haven’t seen for a while. You will receive some extra money.