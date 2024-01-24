On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for January 24.

Aries

They will have to face conflicts in their relationships, They could be in a bad mood, it is best to stay calm and think carefully before speaking, perhaps it is best to walk away for a moment and resume the conversation later.

A close friend could tell you something that you won't like, Don't get into arguments, try to understand why he is telling you that if you don't want to break the bond. You could also suffer complications with your partner, it is best to be positive, apply good humor and encourage communication.

Taurus

Challenges come in the work and personal area, It will be a day of learning, you could have disagreements with your bosses, do not be afraid of criticism, listen to what they have to say and look for ways to improve, defend your arguments with respect. But accept the opinions of others and do not be arrogant, communication will be the key at this time, if you act appropriately you will come out stronger. Someone from the past could come back to look for them, Don't create romantic fantasies, it's likely that he just needs your support.

Gemini

They may experience stress at work, But they must appreciate all their efforts, their great performance has attracted attention, they are valuable to the team, this recognition should strengthen their self-esteem and confidence, but if the feeling of discomfort persists, do not be afraid to ask for help and advice, If they don't concentrate, they could make mistakes that affect their mood.

Cancer

There is a situation at work that has you worried, Surely you have considered the possibility of changing course, before jumping in, focus on your day-to-day activities, stay calm, what you are waiting for could soon arrive, but you must continue giving your best.

They are probably short of money due to paying debts, you have to manage their finances well with more control over their expenses, every smart step they take will ease their burden. In love, conflicts could arise, avoid problems and be more understanding, Learn to say what you feel and listen to others.

Leo

Today they will have a great attitude, some news has them in a good mood Thanks to which their work will become lighter and they will be able to advance in all their tasks. If you get an interesting proposal, find out everything about it. You will receive a lot of praise for your good performance, but don't get excited, There are some who just want to get something from you. If you feel tired it is time for you to relax, it could be a good idea to spend a romantic moment with your partner.

Virgo

There is news that you have been waiting for and that, if it does not arrive, will have you in a bad mood, stay calm, Concentrate to avoid mistakes at work, what you want will soon arrive. Someone from the past could return, don't give second chances, keep going so as not to relive old wounds, Seek your peace of mind.

Pound

It is time to face what is generating doubts in you. Review your finances, make a budget to save and you will feel more relaxed. Get out of your life everything that does not contribute to you, if you have to apologize for the bad actions you did in the past, do it, it may be what you need to close the cycle. If you are looking to close a business, it is best to leave it for later.If this is not possible, read all the conditions carefully to avoid problems in the future.

Scorpion

A great idea will come to your mind that will allow you to resolve that work conflict. that is affecting you and could also open the door to promotion, take advantage to find new opportunities, organize your ideas. Do not get involved in problems, if someone in your family seeks you out to meet, but you feel that there will only be attention, it is best to leave it for later. In love, there could be stress with your partner, Give yourself a little space and you will see how everything returns to calm.

Nana Calistar's horoscope for today Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

You might feel doubts and insecurities, look for a way to relax and release pressure, Their creativity and positive energy will allow them to face any obstacle. At work, pay close attention to what your colleagues will tell you; you can learn valuable lessons to grow professionally. In love, they will achieve what they want so much, You just have to open your heart and let yourself go, express your feelings.

Capricorn

They will have to remain calm, they do not want to control everything, Don't let fatigue win, plan one task at a time and you will see how everything flows. That idea you have in mind must be put into action, think about what you have to do, set goals and little by little you will see good results. In love, it is normal for fatigue to affect your relationship, Talk to your partner about your needs, plan a moment of relaxation for both of you.

Aquarium

They have to set a goal and think about how to achieve it, it is not impossible, but they have to leave their comfort zone, they will see how they achieve success. Think about what really excites you and the way in which you can achieve that dream, the path may not be easy, but the reward will be great, Don't be afraid to make mistakes, you have to be brave and take risks.

Pisces

They have a great idea in mind, but perhaps they have not given it the importance it deserves, they may not be clear about it now, but This project has great potential that will bring them success and economic gains, although to obtain these good results they must be constant.

Find a way to expand your social circle, go out with friends and coworkers, you could find new contacts that will help you make your dreams come true, collaboration will be key. In love, they have to break the routine, It is the time to share new experiences and strengthen your union.