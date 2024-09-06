On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Friday, September 6.

Aries

Don’t get involved in forbidden relationships, love triangles will only hurt you. New opportunities will come at work. Beware of betrayals from friends, someone is speaking badly of you. You will be lucky in games of chance. Think carefully about which path you should follow, because someone could change their plans.

Taurus

Think before you speak this weekend, you could hurt people who are important to you. If you are in a relationship, don’t look outside for what you already have at home, if you feel like you are missing something, reflect on everything that the person at your side gives you. Positive changes are coming for your economy, but don’t spend on things you don’t need.

Gemini

If you are in a relationship, you will go through problems due to jealousy. Don’t take responsibility for mistakes that aren’t yours, everyone is responsible for their own decisions. Stay away from people who don’t let you be who you are. An opportunity for promotion at work will come along and bring you a better income.

Cancer

Money will come into your hands as a reward for the losses you faced. You will hear gossip related to your family. You will be in a bad mood seeing injustices, Don’t burden yourself with problems that don’t concern you, everyone makes their own decisions. Stop wasting your time, the person you like has already made it clear that they are not interested.

Leo

Pay attention to your dreams, they will reveal truths to you. They could invite you to a business that will bring you good profits. They have to be more selfish and look out for themselves before trying to solve the lives of others. Stay away from envious people who speak ill of you and do not contribute anything to you.

Virgo

Take care of your image, sometimes you pretend to be someone else to please others. Do not trust those who only seek you out when they need you. Do not blame yourselves for past mistakes, reflect and forgive your faults, Otherwise they will not be able to achieve many of their goals.

Pound

Take some time for yourselves, pamper yourselves, This weekend you could take a short walk to meditate on the decisions you will make in the future. and not make the same mistakes again. If you are single, you have everything to choose whoever you want, but you have too many expectations of others.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

A friend will come to you to tell you about their problems, don’t give them false hope. If you are in a long distance relationship, it will become stronger. Be careful what you say, they could take advantage of other people’s secrets to harm them. A dark-skinned person will be an obstacle to your progress.

Sagittarius

New opportunities in love will come your way, but if you continue to demand what is not yours, you will never achieve a stable relationship. Stop stressing over issues that have no solution. Don’t waste your time thinking about situations that may not happen, pay attention to your present. Although they are intuitive people, they do not like to see reality, they have to learn to be smarter.

Capricorn

Opportunities will come to you to improve your finances, but do not spend on things you do not need if you do not want to have problems in the future. You will mature and no longer be able to take advantage of others, you will know how to defend yourself from others. And if anyone harms them, they will pay for it. Beware of a woman who wants to involve you in gossip and problems.

Aquarium

Set boundaries for others, don’t let their comments stop you from pursuing your dreams. There are false friendships that will betray you. Be careful with your coworkers who could hinder your growth. Job opportunities will come your way that will benefit your finances, but do not make hasty decisions.

Pisces

They will be very volatile because they will go through a complicated situation that could lead them to become depressed, Try not to give it too much importance. Be careful what you wish for, it could come true. Show your feelings to those who make their affection clear, you have to be more open. You will reflect on your past, you have to close cycles.