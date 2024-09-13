On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Friday, September 13.

Aries

Take care of your heart, don’t give yourself to someone who doesn’t deserve you, you have to realize all that you are worth. If you are in a relationship, find a way to revive the passion and don’t take everything so seriously, karma will take care of putting everyone in their place.

Taurus

You will stop having feelings for a person who was once very important to you but with whom you never achieved anything. This is not the time to keep your feelings to yourself; talk about what affects you. Whoever loves you will appreciate you as you are. Their lack of self-esteem led them to make mistakes, but they will know how to get out of them, they are in a good stage.

Gemini

Their past will come back to them and they will realize that their wounds have healed. Remember that changes bring new choices so don’t make the same mistakes. You have to make decisions, don’t miss opportunities. The way others act could affect you this weekend.

Cancer

Be careful with your mood swings, they could hurt people who are important to you. Look around you carefully, there are those who want to harm you. You will be lucky in games of chance. A love from the past is thinking a lot about you, but is afraid to get close.

Leo

Pay attention to where you walk, you could get knocked down or fall. Think about what you want for your future and don’t be stopped by the comments of others. Changes are coming at work, you could be offered a promotion. Love will knock on your door and make you mature.

Virgo

After a stressful week, they will have to reflect on the situations that are hindering their development. You must be clear about where you come from and where you are going to avoid falling into the provocations of people who seek to harm you. Do not get involved in gossip. You had to suffer because someone betrayed you, it was just a test, learn the lesson.

Pound

Don’t miss out on opportunities, you are in a great moment to improve in various aspects. Beware of a person at work who is jealous of you. A friend will show you how much he or she loves and supports you. You should change your ways and stop being sentimental; there are those who are taking advantage of your good heart. You will be invited to a project that will bring you good profits.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

Don’t make the same mistakes again, you have to get to know the person better before giving yourself physically. A friend will get upset with you for how stubborn you are. That situation that has you stressed will suddenly be resolved. Be careful what you say, you could hurt people who are important to you.. Stay away from all those who cause you stress and tears.

Sagittarius

Stop expecting what you get, not all people are like you. You have to express your feelings and show others how much you love them. You could go on a trip where you will meet people who will change your world. Soon you could close that business you have in mind.

Capricorn

Don’t pretend to have feelings you don’t have, if the person next to you doesn’t fulfill them, it’s best to be clear. You will be lucky in games of chance. Extra money will come your way. If you want to achieve your goals, look for new job opportunities, do not stay where you are now.

Aquarium

You have to prioritize your well-being, remember that you only have one life and you cannot waste your time. with people who don’t interest you. You will feel melancholy at the weekend, you should relax and start over. Stay away from people who want to hinder your development.

Pisces

They are at a stage where they will stand out. They will go through moments of sadness because they have not found stability in their life. If you are in a relationship, be careful with people who want to come between you. You will meet someone from the past and feel disappointed. Stop believing in promises, it is time to renew yourself to go after your dreams.