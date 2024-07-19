On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Friday, July 19.

Aries

You have to set boundaries, don’t let anyone betray you again. Pay attention, you could have an accident or lose something. You will begin to have a different desire for friendship. Don’t make the same mistakes again, if you already know that you are going to suffer, get away from that situation.

Taurus

Stop blaming yourselves for mistakes that are not your fault. You will receive news that will surprise you. Do not believe in empty promises, only in facts. It is time to close that cycle of the past, take advantage of new opportunities. You have not been able to achieve your goals due to your lack of commitment. Stop begging for attention from those who don’t deserve it, you have to value yourselves more.

Gemini

You will receive news about your family that will surprise you. At work, you will receive some extra money. Stop waiting for someone who doesn’t want to be in your life, open yourself to new opportunities. You have to accept your mistakes and understand who deserves to be by your side. Forget about grudges, concentrate on achieving the goals you have for this year, you are in a great moment to accomplish what you set out to do.

Cancer

Don’t give too much importance to criticism, it is difficult for you to get out of that state of mind afterwards. You will take new paths because you are tired of not seeing anything clearly. You could have an intimate moment with a friend. They need to improve their mood, be careful not to commit indiscretions, especially with their coworkers and family. They could start their own business.

Leo

You will be able to take control over a situation that had gotten out of hand. Be careful with a person who will approach you just to want information. You will receive criticism that could affect your love life. If you make an effort, you will achieve what you want. Be careful with gossip that reaches you through a friend. Take advantage of the opportunities, but don’t forget that karma exists.

Virgo

Beware of a friend from the past who will want to come back into your life and has no good intentions. Stop imagining scenarios that don’t exist. You have to reflect on what you have done in your life and what you will decide later, worry about your happiness and stop wanting to give everything to others. You will have to face situations that will teach you great lessons. You have to change your routine so as not to get tired, you will grow as people leaving behind what hurts you.

Pound

You have to trust in yourself more, go after what you want and remove any obstacles. You will hear news about your family that you won’t like, don’t let it affect you, let everything take its course. Don’t believe in false promises, only in facts. You could take a last-minute trip and have a great time. Be careful what you say about other people, you could make a mistake.

Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for today. Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

Give yourself a new chance at love, options will come along that will be worth knowing about. You must be patient and not rush anything, time will tell what is best for you. and you will be able to get out of those conflicts that were affecting you. Stop worrying so much about your family if that is only causing you problems. Do not get carried away by gossip, get to know people well before believing in something. Pay attention to your dreams, they will show you what is about to happen.

Sagittarius

Beware of changes at work that could lead to losing opportunities. If you are in a relationship, you will have problems due to senseless jealousy. You will have to pay for what you did in the past. Don’t make comments if you don’t know the whole story. Be open to possibilities, otherwise someone else might take advantage of them. Reflect on what you want in your life, do not neglect your projects.

Capricorn

Changes are coming to your life that will be positive and many of your plans will come true. People from the past will want to come back, think carefully about whether you are going to give them a second chance. You will have the desire to take up something you had left pending, remember that sometimes it is better to regret than to be left wanting, take risks. Be careful with a person who will fill you with gossip.

Aquarium

Remember that opportunities have an expiration date, go after what you long for. Pay attention to your dreams, they could show you what is about to happen. Someone will get you into trouble, take care of what rightfully belongs to you. It is time to stop thinking about the past to relieve stress.

Pisces

You have to change your way of thinking and be more positive, remember that you will attract what you want. You will meet a person with whom you will be able to enjoy great moments of passion. Pay attention to the well-being of your heart, at this stage it will be very important for your happiness. Changes will come into your life that will push you to go after what you long for.