On her social media and blog, the astrologer revealed the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Below, Nana Calistar’s horoscopes for Friday, August 16.

Aries

Don’t worry if you haven’t been able to achieve certain goals, keep working, sometimes it’s your lack of energy and confidence that keeps you from your dreams. Beware of someone from your past who will want to come back into your life and could cause you problems. They will begin to make many plans for their future.

Taurus

Be careful with false friendships that will involve gossip. You are letting opportunities and good times pass you by for things that are not worth it. Soon you will see several goals materialize, that project you have had for years will finally be able to be carried out. A love from the past will want to come back into your life, you will realize that you have already overcome it. Pay attention to your dreams, they will show you what is about to happen. They are people who always get what they want, but there is a situation that keeps them stagnant.

Gemini

You will enjoy a moment of passion, enjoy it and don’t feel guilty. Don’t beg for anyone’s attention. If you are single, you could fall into relationships that are not worth it and will only damage your image and heart. You will have the opportunity to choose between two loves, don’t take too many risks.

Cancer

They have to learn to say what they feel and set limits on people who try to hurt them or make them feel bad. They will hear news that will shock them, but it will not be true. If they don’t ask for your opinion, don’t speak, because you could be committing an indiscretion. Don’t let anyone disrespect you. Don’t expect anything from others so you don’t end up disappointed.

Leo

Life will fill you with opportunities and a situation will teach you to value more what you have. There are times when you don’t know which path to follow. It will change the image you have about a person, don’t complicate things, he is not someone worth it.

Virgo

Don’t give opportunities to those who don’t deserve them, karma will take care of putting everyone in their place. You have to trust more in yourselves and in your ability to achieve everything you set out to do. If you are single, love will knock on your door and will bring you many benefits, including financial ones. If you are in a relationship and your partner has been distant, talk clearly about what is happening.

Pound

Remember that you did not come to this world to please anyone but yourself. A person in your family might involve you in gossip, do not give it importance, keep moving forward and do not care about criticism. If you are planning to change your house or car, pay close attention, it is not the best time. They will be remembering issues from their past, which will cause them stress.

Nana Calistar, your horoscopes for today Photo:Nana Calistar/Facebook Share

Scorpion

You need to trust yourself more, otherwise you might miss out on good opportunities. Take care of your own decisions and let others take care of theirs. You should start working on that project you have in mind and have not been able to complete, it will leave you with good profits. Forget about people who don’t contribute anything to your life and express your love to those who value you.

Sagittarius

You made mistakes that brought you to where you are now, and that has allowed you to mature, so forget about the past and find a way to solve the problems you currently have. You must learn to treat others as they treat you. If they fall, they will get up stronger, but do not give them second chances or allow them to play with your feelings.

Capricorn

Let life go on and enjoy what makes you happy, stop regretting what happened and has no solution. It’s time to take the next step with the person you like, talk clearly about what you feel. Beware of bad news in business. You will be very sensitive, and any situation that arises will affect you.

Aquarium

Stay away from people who only affect your well-being and do not deserve you. You will go on an important trip, but things may not turn out as you expect. Pay close attention, you could be the victim of a betrayal by a friend. Don’t get involved in one-night stands. Don’t trust just anyone, there is a person who seems to have good intentions and only seeks to hurt you.

Pisces

You have to believe more in yourselves and in your ability to achieve everything you set out to do. You learn from every failure. Business opportunities will come your way, take advantage of them. They have to slow down and not go overboard if they don’t want to regret it. You will receive good news in the financial area, but not everything may turn out as you expect. Take good care of your things, you could suffer the loss of objects or money.