On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for February 8.

Aries

They are going to realize that there was a dishonest person around them and they are going to close the cycle with him. You are going to really miss someone you love who lives far from you or who is no longer physically there, try not to fall into sadness, don't live off the memory. Today is a good day to shine, get ready to receive news, especially at work. In love, pay attention, there is a person interested in you who is very different from what you are used to.

Taurus

It is time to reflect to realize if it is necessary to start from scratch to achieve your goals. If you are in a relationship and have fallen into a routine, find a way to awaken passion. You are in a very positive moment, you know where to go, but you will have to face a decision. Before making it, give yourself some time to reflect on how it will affect other people, you have to trust that everything will find its place. In their professional life they have to build their prestige and continue learning, be constant, each step will bring them closer to success.

Gemini

They have to be open to opportunities, both in the workplace and in love. If you earned extra money, don't spend it on things you don't need. You will learn a truth that will make you think, do not be sad, nor let them hurt you, value the people who are by your side and always support you. They have a lot of negative energy around them due to envy, they must stay focused and separate their personal problems from their work to be more productive. A friend could ask you for money, you have to talk about your financial limits, they may not be able to help you with money, but they can give you advice.

Cancer

They have the power to achieve everything they set their minds to, but laziness wins. They should be open to opportunities to start a business or change jobs. Someone from the past will look for them to apologize, they don't have to expect anything from others. Look for a balance between your personal and work life. If your problems are not allowing you to concentrate on work, you have to look for solutions and keep everything in order to be more productive.

Leo

They have to see life in a more positive way, surprises come in the area of ​​money and love. Do not get entangled in forbidden relationships, you have to give yourself respect. Do not carry problems that are not yours, you will probably feel discouraged because not everything is going as you expected, but everything is temporary and very soon you will see changes, you just have to trust, someone close will offer you good advice that will help you get out of this streak.

Virgo

They must understand that everything has a reason. Don't let people from the past who hurt you come back. In money, something could come up that will affect your finances. A friend will tell you a secret. Changes are coming at work that will benefit you, if you have not obtained the recognition you deserve for your efforts, consider a change, But don't rush, explore the options available to you. If you are in a relationship there could be problems due to jealousy, spend time with your partner to give them security.

Pound

You have to love yourselves and understand that you don't need anyone to be happy, learn to let go and stop worrying about the lives of others. They should value their family more, they are the most important people. You will have to face some problems at work, give yourself a moment to look for solutions and be more efficient in your activities.. Someone could arrive with a business opportunity, it could be the key to obtaining extra income, but be careful with envy.

Scorpion

Take care of your health because you could get throat disease. Don't give in easily, don't make the same mistakes. If you are in a relationship, don't distrust your partner, jealousy could ruin everything. Stay away from people who only affect you and speak badly of you. At work, they must assume more responsibilities and demonstrate their commitment; they will be able to solve any challenge that arises.. Someone from the past could come back, if they hurt you, don't get carried away by nostalgia and don't give second chances.

Nana Calistar's horoscopes for today. Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

A love from the past could return and the connection will arise again. Be careful what you say, as it could harm people important to you. Put aside negative thoughts, reflect and realize that you have not done enough to achieve your goals. Get closer to your family and friends, you don't need to go out, just a call or message will strengthen your union. If you need some advice, look for a trusted person; talking about what you feel will help you clarify your ideas.

Capricorn

You must leave the past behind, especially with that person who is not allowing you to move forward, focus on your present. They could find themselves involved in gossip, let no one get in the way of their plans, bet on the idea they have in mind and celebrate their achievements. After weeks of anxiety they will finally see results, they will receive the recognition they deserve from their bosses and co-workers, Enjoy the moment and share your joy with the people you love.

Aquarium

You could find out about lies that your partner has told you, stay calm and reflect before making a decision. This year you will be able to take the trip of your dreams alongside important people. Stay away from gossip at work, you will have to be mediators between one of your colleagues and one of the bosses, your communication skills will be key to resolving the conflict, you have the ability to find the best solutions. If you are in a relationship there could be problems due to floors, you have to trust your partner and speak frankly.

Pisces

They could meet someone through a social network with whom to start a relationship, but be careful, it could be something temporary. Changes will come that could affect them, it is best that they look for new strategies so as not to affect their well-being.. Although their generosity is a very positive thing, they have to learn to set limits and assert their opinion, especially in situations that affect you directly, learn to communicate your wants and needs.