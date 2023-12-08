On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for December 8.

Aries

Be careful with family members who seek to stop your dreams. If they want to find love, they have to close the wounds of the past and trust. Pay attention, because you could be surrounded by dishonest people who will cause you problems. They might miss a person from the past, but they have to remember why they walked away. Don’t be too hard on yourself, you have to value yourself.

Taurus

Get ready because changes could come in the area of ​​finances or with your family. Be careful with lies, love is built with trust. There are fake people who want to get in your way. They will receive extra money that will help them get out of debt. Do not be influenced by people who want to make you change and doubt the person you are interested in.

Gemini

They will face gossip within their family. If you want to consolidate a relationship you have to trust. Beware of fake people who want to interfere with your dreams. Extra money will arrive that will help them get out of debt. They have to be more positive to attract what they want. Your partner will be very affectionate, he or she probably needs something from you.

Cancer

Do not neglect your physical and emotional well-being, negative energies within your family can affect you, it is best not to get involved in gossip and dedicate time to what makes you happy and makes you come into contact with your inner self, you have to take care of your emotions . A streak of luck and positive changes at work are coming.

Leo

Their positive energy will allow them to stand out. Take care of the health of your heart and leave behind what hurts you from your past, look for those activities that encourage your creativity and make you happy. Take the time to pamper yourself and recharge your batteries, you will arouse envy, but you should not worry about that or focus on bad comments.

Virgo

They have to pay special attention to their health, it is best to form the habit of exercising and eating properly, but also encourage their spiritual side, it is worth practicing yoga or meditation, they have to seek balance. Be careful where you walk, as you could fall. New opportunities in love will come, but they could just be passing adventures.

Pound

They have to find a balance between their physical and emotional health. Leave the past behind and find what makes you happy. Take care of the relationships that nourish your spirit and stay away from those that cause you problems. Find a way to heal the wounds of your childhood and you will achieve balance. They might want to share their problems with a person to try to resolve issues from the past, but it is time to enjoy the present.

Scorpion

Look inside yourself and you will realize what your weaknesses and strengths are. Do not get involved in temporary relationships that will only bring you bad energy, look for relationships that make you better people. You have to pay more attention to your emotional well-being if you want to achieve fulfillment. Make your feelings clear with others so as not to hurt them. Don’t spend on unnecessary things if you don’t want to have problems and stagnate.

Sagittarius

They have to find a balance between their physical and internal well-being. Take care of your health, as you could suffer headaches and digestive problems. It is a good time to do outdoor activities to strengthen your body and clear your mind. You will feel melancholy for people from your past, just be grateful for what you experienced and move on. Do not spend money you do not have and try to save, since crisis seasons could come.

Capricorn

Do not neglect your physical and spiritual health due to your stress and anxiety, create positive habits such as exercise and rest and be careful with what you eat if you do not want to gain weight. You still have time to achieve that goal you set at the beginning of the year, don’t waste time and get to work. New opportunities in love will come, but do not give your heart to relationships that you know are temporary.

Aquarium

Get out of the routine, because you are stagnating and missing opportunities. Look for new physical activities and diets to maintain your strength, and dress warmly to avoid getting a sore throat. Love yourself and be proud of what you have achieved. Opportunities will come to take a trip. Someone in your family will get sick, but it won’t be anything serious.

Pisces

You could absorb negative energies from those who do not want to see you succeed, it is best that you take the time to meditate to take care of your physical and emotional health, take care of yourselves. Changes will come in your mood. Be careful because they will be in a bad mood and end up hurting people they care about.