On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for December 5.

Aries

All the effort you put into your work will be rewarded, but be careful with those colleagues who are going to hinder you. On the personal side, they will attract attention at social gatherings thanks to their good humor, but be careful not to impose their ideas because they want to be the center of attention. They are in a great time to find their new hobby and improve their physical condition. In love, encourage communication and learn to listen to others. Be careful with gossip if you don’t want to get into trouble.

Taurus

The stability you have been wanting will come to your life and your home, enjoy the people you love. They will realize that the decisions they have made will bring well-being to their entire environment. At work they have to focus and ask for what they know they deserve, don’t be afraid to make your ideas known, they could be the solutions that are needed. Don’t overspend and save what you can for future projects or emergencies. In love, be careful with betrayals, better dedicate time to your partner to nourish your relationship.

Gemini

Encourage communication with your loved ones. At work you can carry out several activities at the same time, but try not to overload yourself, learn to prioritize. In love you have to learn to listen, communication is back and forth, you will see that you will obtain valuable advice. In your health, do not let excesses lead you to fatigue. A family member could speak badly about you, but don’t worry about it, it won’t hurt you.

Cancer

In the next few days your emotions will be on the surface, you have to find the best way to express them without harming others. Show your love and support to your family, but also worry about yourself. At work, listen to your heart to make the right decisions, especially in negotiations. Their creativity will help them solve the problems that arise. It’s time to invest money in one of your hobbies. In love, learn to communicate better to strengthen your ties.

Leo

Although you have everything to lead, you cannot feel superior, learn to work as a team, that will benefit you, make sure to recognize the efforts of others to maintain a good environment. Start thinking about how you are going to achieve your goals in terms of money, as this could be the missing element to achieve your dreams. To take care of your health, find what makes you happy so that it doesn’t become routine and you abandon it, you can involve your friends or partner. In love, show your affection and spend more time together.

Virgo

Give yourselves some time to reflect on what you want in the future. At work you will shine, but don’t be afraid to ask others for advice. Personally, it is important that you pamper yourself and dedicate time to yourself; you have to find a balance between your responsibilities and your free time to maintain harmony. It is a good time for them to take a course or diploma and grow their knowledge. New loves could arrive. If things don’t go the way you want, don’t despair, perseverance is the basis for achieving what you dream of.

Pound

You have to find the balance between your work and your personal desires. At work, realize what your strengths and weaknesses are, you could receive a salary increase or make some change that will improve your income. You have to dedicate more time to your loved ones, do not be guided by gossip. In the area of ​​health, take care of your mind and heart, it would be a good time to practice meditation or yoga.

Scorpion

Don’t be afraid to delve into your emotions to discover where you need to go in the long term. At work there will be growth opportunities to advance your career. You have to dedicate more time to yourself and the people you love. In health, take care of your immune system and eat well, not only to reduce stress, but to improve your self-confidence. Don’t believe in promises, only in facts.

Sagittarius

Find the balance to be able to take care of yourself and your loved ones, but also fulfill your responsibilities. Don’t keep your feelings with the people you love, it’s time to let your creativity out. At work, focus on your strengths to achieve success. Don’t fall into the trap and end up expecting a lot from those who know they can’t reciprocate.

Capricorn

Don’t forget that communication is key to maintaining balance in your relationships. You have to show others how important they are to you and not fake feelings just to be liked. Innovation will be the key to achieving your success. Changes will come in love, they will be positive, you just have to control your bad temper.

Aquarium

Reflect to understand what goals you have to follow in the long term. You have to make time for yourself and the people you love. Be careful with betrayals that could come from friends, don’t let anyone take advantage of you and get rid of those who only cause you problems from your life.

Pisces

Seek emotional connection with the people you care about and do not hide your feelings. Remember what your goals are and let your passion lead you to achieve them. Remove from your life what does not serve you and do not allow anyone to make you doubt yourself. Forget about the past, you will only open an old wound.