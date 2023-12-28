On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Next, Nana Calistar's horoscopes for December 28.

As always, the astrological panorama presents different peculiarities, challenges and opportunities for each of the signs.

Aries

They will have to face those situations that they have been putting off. In love, if you have had a problem with your partner, don't worry, it won't be important, passion will prevail, you just have to get out of the routine. By the end of the year you have to realize that you only need yourself to be happy. The opportunity could come to take a trip that will leave you with good experiences.

Taurus

Although work could slow down, it is not the time to relax but to go out with your friends, they are going to propose a plan that you should not reject. In love, if you have a partner, you are creating something that will make you happy. If you are single, you will meet new people and make important connections. It's time to leave the past behind and find balance in your life.

Gemini

You are already preparing to say goodbye to the year by pampering yourself and that is very positive, but do not forget your responsibilities, later you could suffer. In love, passion will reign and good times will come. Reach out to the people you love and plan something to enjoy the weekend together and close out the year well. They have to reflect on their past to be able to identify those people who have only caused them problems.

Cancer

They are making their decisions in a better thought-out way and that is ideal, today will be a great day to think about how to achieve their future goals. Someone close to you is going through a bad time, give them your support and accompany them, you will see how everything makes sense. In love, give yourself time to go out with your partner alone to connect more.

Leo

They have a positive outlook on life and that should also apply to the people around them. At work, that attitude will help them make the right decisions. In love, everything is going well, but your partner expects you to take the relationship more seriously, live in the present and enjoy the moment, but don't settle for little and give everything if you don't want to get hurt.

Virgo

They have been very busy at work and have forgotten to enjoy the good times, it is okay to make an effort, but then enjoy time with your friends or partner. They are in a great time to meet new people who will join their group of friends. In love, dare to take the initiative, the response will be positive and everything will turn out well. They could get in a bad mood due to gossip at work, don't give them importance, they come from envious people who don't want to see others grow.

Pound

Enjoy the moments alone with your partner, you will be able to overcome any obstacle that arises, do not distrust their sincerity, it is time to consolidate your relationship and commit. If you are single, dare to talk to the person who catches your attention, you will be successful. Someone from the past will return asking for forgiveness, give them a second chance.

Scorpio

Their energy is at its best, but they will not always have it. It is best that for now they do not go out to social events and give priority to other aspects of their life that they know they need to attend to. You will have to make a decision that will affect someone, think carefully about what you are going to do. A person will ask you to borrow money, even if they have it, they consider that recovering it could be a problem later, they look for a way to get by and take care of their finances.

Sagittarius

They have felt discouraged in the workplace, but the rest and fun of the holidays have made them feel better, now they will see how they begin to achieve goals and they will realize that it is thanks to their effort and they deserve it. If you are single, you will meet a person who will captivate you, you will have to remember that nothing is impossible. If you are in a relationship, don't give yourself completely, make the other person also do their part and show interest. Leave what is hurting you aside. A friend from the past will come back apologizing.

Nana Calistar's horoscope for today See also Donald Trump lashes out at the committee investigating the assault on Capitol Hill Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Capricorn

They have been working hard at work, but they must not forget what their goals are, money will not make them happy if they do not do what they like. They will receive an invitation to go out, if they are single they could meet someone they are interested in, do not miss the opportunities that life presents to them. Work on that project that has been floating around in your head, it will be a success, you just have to trust and ask for support from the right people.

Aquarium

It won't be the best day and the people around you won't have the best attitude either, but avoid arguments and let everyone solve their problems. In love, you are giving too much, do not try to pretend what you are not to try to please others, if your partner accepts you perfectly, if not, it is best that you look for other options. Extra money will arrive that they must take care of, otherwise they will not take advantage of it.

Pisces

Don't let anyone take away your positive attitude, stay away from people who want to hinder your future and get you into trouble. It is time to bet on those projects that you have in mind, you will see quick results. Don't forget that person who has always been by your side, show them how much you care with a detail.