On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the Zodiac and all must face various demands and challenges. Next, Nana Calistar's horoscopes for December 27.

Aries

You have to live in the present and stop worrying about what is going to happen, life will surprise you. When you get home, take a moment to pamper yourself. Be careful not to waste your money, make a budget. Changes will come in sentimental matters and new proposals at work, but do not leave one thing until you have the other for sure.

Taurus

If you are on vacation, forget about work completely and relax. Don't think about past wounds, what happened gave you lessons and good memories. If you are starting a relationship, enjoy the butterflies in your stomach, focus on the present and let everything flow without rushing anything. A piece of news could put them in a bad mood.

Gemini

They have to control their dominant desire because their family life could become complicated. Let everyone do their part and do not try to impose their ideas. Instead, share your positive energy to achieve harmony and avoid arguments.

Cancer

Your sentimental side will be complicated, the people around you will not understand you, but stay calm and do not stress, let others talk and trust that everything will take its course. You will realize that some do not appreciate your potential, do not waste your time. Be careful with harming people who don't deserve it.

Leo

Love and passion will arrive at your door, get ready to experience romance because your relationship is at a great stage, talk about your projects together to strengthen your union, even if you don't finalize everything immediately. Someone close will bring them news from their past, they will feel uncomfortable. Some comments or gossip will reach you, do not give them importance or let them fall.

Virgo

They will have to face complicated situations at work, but they have to be responsible and find solutions, if they are honest they will get ahead. If you are in a relationship, don't let routine affect your union, prepare a surprise to enjoy together. You have to forget the past and the grudges, on these dates get closer to your family so as not to fall into sadness.

Pound

Your good attitude will bring them benefits and help them find the answers they are looking for. You could face an important decision, be determined and trust your heart. It's time to start taking care of your diet and health. If you are in a relationship, take advantage of your partner's good mood to talk about what you think needs to change.

Scorpio

They have to be honest with their feelings and not deceive themselves in matters of the heart if they do not want to get hurt. If you are interested in someone you have to show it because the other person could end up disappointed, but don't fall into the opposite and be very insistent, you have to analyze the situation well. If you are already in a solid relationship, you could make a formal commitment.

Nana Calistar, her horoscopes today Photo: Nana Calistar/Facebook

Sagittarius

They have to understand that everyone has their problems and that if some have no solution it is not worth worrying about it anymore and it is better to step aside. Don't let anyone manipulate your decisions. Someone will approach you to ask you a favor, give them time, later they might need your help. In the area of ​​money they should manage themselves and spend less. New people will come into your life and others will return, but don't give second chances to those who hurt you.

Capricorn

They will feel misunderstood, but they have to realize that they are exaggerating things. In the next family gatherings the atmosphere could be tense, they should be patient and talk to resolve misunderstandings calmly and without judging. A period of abundance is coming, be patient. If there is someone you are interested in, don't leave things in the hands of fate, show your feelings.

Aquarium

Many opportunities will come for your life to be filled with abundance and joy, but you have to be wide awake and find the signs, you will have to wait a little, meanwhile learn about the past. You might feel resentment toward a person who has had a bad attitude toward you.

Pisces

Even if you have the best intentions, sometimes your kindness can lead to misunderstandings, try to keep the peace. If you have had financial difficulties, be patient, your creativity will help you find solutions. A person will reveal something to you that will make you change your way of thinking. Solve the problems you have had with others to start 2024 without stress.