On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the signs of the zodiac and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for December 19.

Aries

Put stress aside, it's time to exercise to relax or plan a trip, even if it seems like a distant possibility, if you persist, you will have a great experience. If you are single, someone could arrive who will surprise you and you will be able to consolidate something important. There is a person of the same sign who has shown you interest, but you have focused on those who only cause you problems.

Taurus

They will feel inspired and they will come up with ideas that they can apply in their work. If they break the routine they will have good results and their superior will recognize their efforts. If you have a partner, plan a romantic date to bond more. A white-skinned person will come into your life who will initially bother you, but it could soon turn into romance.

Gemini

They will find out about something intimate, be discreet and don't tell what you trust them if you don't want to get into trouble. If someone in your family asks for support, give it to them and try to show more of your affection. In love, the person they are interested in is looking the other way because they have not taken the step. Big changes will come and you will meet new people, with some you simply will not be able to get along, because they have few friends, but you should treasure those.

Cancer

Quiet days are coming at work, take advantage to spend time with your colleagues and form bonds beyond the office. In the family they could have problems because they will find out information that they have been hiding from them, make things clear to calm the situation. If there is a person around you who does not give you confidence, believe in your sixth sense.

Leo

The upcoming Christmas holidays are not causing them any excitement, they are very worried about work, that is fine and they will obtain the fruits they are looking for, but they need to relax and give space to socializing with family and friends. If you are single, a new love is about to appear and you will realize that it was worth the wait.

Virgo

Several situations have happened that are affecting you, take action on the matter, do not let more time pass unresolved, as that could damage your future, take a moment to meditate or take a long walk to clarify your ideas. If they have a partner, they may be afraid of the monotony, but everything is fine, they have a strong union. An important event will come that will allow them to meet new friends, they need to have more confidence in themselves, since they have lost opportunities because of it.

Pound

You have a lot on your mind and that has complicated your concentration at work, but try to focus or it could affect your professional achievements next year. If you are single, do not look for your old loves, live in the present, love will come. Changes are coming and the possibility of starting a long-distance relationship. And if they are already with someone who does not want to establish a relationship, it is better to make things clear, they do not have to wait for anyone. Be careful with someone with white skin at work, it will want to affect you.

Scorpion

You haven't given yourself the opportunity to spend time with your friends, at least send a message and try to find the time to go out. If you have distanced yourself due to issues of the heart, you have to prioritize and stop tormenting yourself for someone who only causes you discomfort. A big surprise will come soon, if it makes you happy, give yourself the opportunity to live in the moment without explaining to anyone.

Sagittarius

Many situations have not turned out as expected, but they have to adapt and make the best of it. If you have a project in mind, it is time to act. In love, someone will arrive with whom you could live fun adventures and consolidate a relationship. Gossip could affect an important friendship, don't let misunderstandings drive you away. There will be opportunities to improve at work, but if something fails, don't worry, life will reward your effort.

Capricorn

They will have to make important decisions that will affect their future. If something didn't go as expected, maybe it was for the best. Sometimes that allows us to get to the answers we are looking for. If someone asks you for help, give them the time and advice they need. If they are single, it is a good time to find love, since they are at a point where they radiate good energy and are more attractive. Beware of a person with cute skin who could get you into trouble.

Aquarium

Give yourselves a moment to relax, you will have a lot of work coming up, you have to recognize all your dedication and effort, and stay positive to succeed in the future. In love, the fact that they are more determined will allow them to achieve what they want and they will be able to rekindle the passion with their partner. Two people who you consider your friends have been talking badly about you and looking for ways to affect you.

Pisces

Today will not be an easy day, but don't let that affect your good mood, keep a positive attitude, especially at work. In love, it is time to reflect on your feelings and realize if you can reciprocate the person who has shown interest in you. Pay attention to your dreams, because you will find the answer to the decisions you have to make.