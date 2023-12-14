On her social networks and on her blog, the astrologer announced the scenario for this day. The day will bring different scenarios for each of the szodiac signs and everyone will have to face various demands and challenges. Following, the Nana Calistar horoscopes for December 14.

Aries

Stop worrying about things that are not important and relax, after the work you have done throughout the week it is time to take a break and look for that change that will bring you benefits. They could find themselves involved in a love triangle, but then they will find a person who will bring them happiness.

Taurus

Work on what makes you happy and focus on your goals. If you have a project in mind, now is the time to start with it. Perseverance will help you achieve everything you want, but don't hesitate to ask for help. In love, communication will be the key for your relationship to improve. Do not fall into the same mistakes of the past and do not take into account comments that only seek to hurt you.

Gemini

Give yourselves the opportunity to explore new ideas. Don't get involved in fake relationships that will only bring you problems. It is time to learn something new and communicate better with others, especially with your partner to achieve a deeper connection, do not be influenced by jealousy and insecurities. Do not get involved in temporary relationships, because they will only take advantage of you.

Cancer

Don't be afraid to show your feelings, but be careful with dramas. Take the time to pamper yourself and get closer to the people you love. At work, trust your hunches to make decisions. Do not forget that you have come to this life to enjoy, you do not have to give explanations to those who do not ask for them. If you are dating someone, don't give in at first to arouse interest.

Leo

Your positive energy is at a high point and thanks to this, people will come into your life, including a new love. They will stand out at work and be the center of attention wherever they go. In love, say what you feel and be empathetic, leave the past behind and don't let yourself fall. Positive changes will come.

Virgo

They will finally be able to get away from people who only cause them stress. It is time for them to work on their pending tasks and goals. Don't be so hard on yourselves and be happy for your achievements. They have become impatient and that could easily make them lose their temper.

Pound

Seek balance in the decisions you will have to make soon so that you do not lose your objectives. At work, trust your hunches and take the initiative. If you have the desire to make changes to your routine, it is time to seek your happiness. They might face problems with their family due to misunderstandings.

Scorpion

Their emotions will be on the surface, they could feel sad because they remember people from their past. At work, their passion will lead them to achieve the goals they have pursued. In love, dare to show your feelings to the person you are interested in, but do not fall into possessive attitudes, encourage trust. Be careful with earrings, they could end up stressed from so much work.

Sagittarius

Their way of seeing life will help them get what they want. At work, put creativity in and you could get a promotion. If you are in a relationship, you have to understand that you cannot always be right, be careful not to make the same mistakes as the past. Surprises will come that will make them happy and they will find stability with their partner if they have one.

Capricorn

If you are disciplined you will achieve your goals, but remember that not everything can go as you expect. At work, set your goals and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it. Give yourself time to do what makes you happy. In love they don't know what they want. Take care of your health and appearance.

Aquarium

Your ideas will make you stand out in everything you propose, express them in your work, it will be the key to standing out. In love, look for connections that fill you with peace. Great blessings will come to your life. Your intuition will tell you who you can trust and who you can't.

Pisces

They will distance themselves from fake people they once considered friends. Listen to your intuition to know where you have to direct your steps. If you have the opportunity to help someone, do it, your compassion is an important characteristic of your sign, but also take care of yourself. There will be opportunities to improve at work. If they have a partner, they will find out secrets that could ruin their relationship.